ORFORDVILLE
The Parkview Vikings refused to fold.
Trailing by 18 points in the second half Tuesday night, the Vikings steadily mounted a comeback, forced overtime with a Tyler Oswald bucket, then held off Brodhead in the overtime session for a 90-88 victory.
The Vikings were led by Connor Simonson, who scored 24 points, including a pair of critical free throws in overtime. Oswald added 21, while Jericho Schwartzlow added 17 points and a number of critical rebounds.
The verdict wasn’t sealed until the Vikings, leading 90-87, fouled Owen Leifker on a non-shooting violation with 0.9 seconds remaining. Leifker hit his first free throw but didn’t draw iron on the second, and after the Vikings successfully inbounded the ball, the celebration was on.
“This was just a huge win for us,” Oswald said.
“We have been playing these guys since we were like 5 years old, and to be able to knock them off like this feels great. Even when we were down 18, we knew we could come back. We’ve done it before, and we just kept the faith we could do it.”
Parkview coach Don Wendt said the key was his team’s defensive effort.
“Brodhead was just red-hot from three in the first half,” Wendt said. “We didn’t think they could keep that up, and we just stayed with the game plan and worked as hard as we could on that end. When you get stops, that leads to easier offense, and we were able to convert.”
The Cardinals were indeed hot from beyond the arc in the first half, hitting an incredible 12 3-pointers to sprint to a 48-33 lead.
The well dried up in the second half and overtime, as the Cardinals added just four more triples for the remainder of the game.
“I thought we took our foot off the gas and that really hurt us,” Brodhead coach Tommy Meier said. “We were on fire in the first half, but when those shots aren’t falling, we’ve got to do a better job of taking it to the basket. I thought they really just wanted it more than we did, and that’s disappointing.”
Leifker put on a shooting show, finishing with 32 points thanks to seven 3-pointers, while Cade Walker hit five 3s and finished with 19 points before fouling out in overtime.
Wendt is hoping this win can propel the Vikings to greater heights as the season goes on.
“This should be a real confidence-booster for our guys,” Wendt said. “We’ve had several games this season where we’ve been close, but just haven’t gotten over the hump. Now they see that if they stay with it, good things can happen.”