All season long, the Janesville Parker boys basketball team had feasted on home cooking.
The Vikings were 6-0 at home heading into their Big Eight tussle with Madison Memorial.
That streak came to an end in a five-minute span Thursday night.
Memorial went on a 17-0 run midway through the first half and pulled away for a 57-42 victory.
Parker (8-8, 5-7) trailed by 16 at halftime and got no closer than 10 points in the second half.
“For some reason, we lacked energy at the beginning of the game,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “And I don’t know why? We’ll take some of the blame as coaches because we have to find a way to get more energy out of them.
“Memorial didn’t run anything that we didn’t know they were going to run, but they did have some guys hit shots that we weren’t expecting to. And I think our guys were a little shell-shocked by that.”
Parker trailed 9-2 early but eventually cut the deficit to 16-13 on Tre Miller’s 3-point shot with 9:36 left in the half. The Vikings didn’t score again until nearly six minutes later. By then, they had fallen behind 35-15.
A 9-4 run by Parker cut the deficit to 44-34 with 5 minutes, 56 seconds to play, but Memorial (8-7, 4-7) responded with a 9-1 run to put the game away.
Jake Naber had 16 points to lead Parker and Miller added 13, but no other Vikings player had more than six.
Sophomore forward Sam Mickelson had a game-high 18 points for Memorial.
“We talked about practice habits and needing to have more intensity there, but I’m not sure why we came out the way we did,” Bredesen said. “I wish I had the answer. We all need to take a good hard long in the mirror because the way we came out tonight was very disappointing.”