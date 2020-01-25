Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team has its first winning streak of the season.
The Vikings rallied Saturday for a 50-44 nonconference win over West Bend West.
Robert DeLong scored 16 points, and Brady Biba added 14 as Parker improved to 4-9 on the season.
“We didn’t lead till the last 4 minutes, but we really showed mental toughness and grit,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said.
“DeLong and (Braxton) Connors made some big free throws the final 41 seconds, and we were able to come up with a couple of big turnovers late in the game.”
Biba hit a basket to give Parker the lead for good with 4:01 left, and a DeLong 3-pointer with 2:30 to play gave Parker an eight-point lead.
Parker plays at crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Thursday night.
PARKER 50, WEST BEND WEST 44
Parker (50)—DeLong 16; Connors 13; Biba 14; Hartwig 2; Weis 5. Totals: 18-9-50
West Bend West (44)—Tenneys 14; Belstrand 13; Weber 6; Groske 7; Wallace 2; Miller. Totals: 15-10-44
Janesville Parker 19 31—50
West Bend West 21 23—44
Three-point goals—Parker 5 (DeLong 3, Connors 2), West Bend West 4 (Weber 2, Belstrand, Groske). Free throws missed—Parker 12, West Bend West 5. Total fouls—Parker 9, West Bend West 15.