What a week for Janesville Parker's boys basketball team.
The Vikings knocked off unbeaten and state-ranked Baraboo on Tuesday and followed that up Saturday with a win over previously unbeaten and state-ranked Monroe.
Braxton Conners hit a huge three with 1:12 left in double overtime, and the Vikings drained four free throws the last 12 seconds in a 67-62 win over the host Cheesemakers.
Parker (11-4) coach Matt Bredesen said his team continues to change the culture of boys basketball at Parker.
"What a great high school basketball game, and what a great all-around effort by our guys," Bredesen said. "Our defense was outstanding all game, we made our free throws down the stretch, and what a huge 3 from Braxton.
"Monroe's a very good team with a really, really good player in (Cade) Meyer. Our guys didn't back down to the challenge. That's a sign of where this team is at right now."
Parker led by six at half, but Monroe (5-1) rebounded quickly to start the second half and eventually took a four-point lead.
The game was tied 54-54 at the end of regulation and 60-60 after the first overtime.
Conners' 3 gave Parker a 63-62 lead with 1:12 left in double overtime, and Jake Naber and Matthew Hartwig sealed the victory with two late free throws each.
Robert DeLong had 19 points to lead Parker and Brenden Weis added 16.
Parker hosts DeForest on Tuesday.
PARKER 67, MONROE 62 (2OT)
Parker (67)--Thompson 3-0-7; DeLong 7-5-19; Conners 2-0-5; Hartwig 4-3-11; Naber 3-3-9; Weis 6-4-16. Totals: 25-15-18
Monroe (62)-Leuzinger 0-1-1; Wright 1-0-2; Golembiewski 2-2-7; Meyer 10-3-24; Matley 3-2-8; Newcomber 1-0-3; Bunker 1-1-3; Seagreaves 6-0-17. Totals: 24-9-62
Janesville Parker;29;25;6;7--67
Monroe;23;31;6;2--62
3-point goals--Parker 2 (Thompson, Conners), Monroe 6 (Seagreaves 3, Newcomber, Golembiewski). Free throws missed--Parker 3, Monroe 3. Total fouls--Parker 11, Monroe 15. Fouled out-Matley.