Janesville Parker’s boys basketball players felt miffed when they saw they had received the lowest seed in their WIAA Division 1 sectional.

Sure, the Vikings had half as many victories (two) as Lake Geneva Badger this season, but they felt like they should have been given the benefit of the doubt for playing in the rugged Big Eight Conference.

On Monday, they proved their point.

Spurred by scoring 19 straight points early in the second half, Parker downed visiting Badger 74-55 in a nonconference game.

“Our kids were up for this one, because we had the seeding meeting and ended up getting seeded below Lake Geneva,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Quite honestly, that was motivation for us. We didn’t feel that was justified, and tonight we came out and our kids let their play do the talking on that.”

Parker (3-18) saw a 15-point first-half lead dwindle to six by halftime. And Badger senior Kale Rodgers buried a 3-pointer out of the break to make it 29-26.

The next five minutes belonged solely to the Vikings.

At one point, they forced turnovers on five straight possessions. And at the same time, they scored on nine consecutive possessions of their own, resulting in a 19-0 run and a 48-26 lead with about 12:30 remaining.

“We had to go on a run,” Bredesen said. “We didn’t end the first half very well at all. We took quick shots and had the ball with 30 seconds left. We settled for a contested 3, and then they got a free throw and a 3 that really gave them life.

“That’s not what we wanted to see, but I give our kids credit. We told them at halftime we needed to make better decisions with the ball. And I thought we really amped up our defense and got good shots.”

Every player on the floor had a hand in the decisive run.

Sophomore Matthew Hartwig hit a couple inside buckets early. Classmate Robert DeLong, held scoreless in the first half, had six points during that stretch. Senior Tremar Curry had the final five points and added a couple assists. And senior Brody Dahlke had a pair of buckets at the rim.

The Badgers (4-16) eventually whittled their deficit back down to nine points with 3:15 to play. But the Vikings scored the next four points and never looked back.

Curry and Ethan Thompson each finished with 14 points for Parker, while Hartwig added 12 and DeLong and Brady Biba each had eight in a balanced attack.

Rodgers and Grant DuMez led all scorers with 15 points each for the Badgers.

Parker gets another chance to beat a team seeded just above it in the bracket Thursday. The Vikings host Beloit Memorial—seeded No. 16 with a 3-18 record—to close out the regular season.

“It’s another great chance for us on Senior Night,” Bredesen said. “Then we go to Kenosha Tremper (to open the tournament). Tremper and Badger were tied with four minutes left when they played a couple weeks ago.

“The goal right now is obviously win three in a row and see where it takes us.”

PARKER 74, BADGER 55

Badger (55)—Larson 1-0-3, McGreevy 3-0-6, Rodgers 5-2-15, DuMez 4-7-15, Bishop 3-1-8, Johnston 1-0-2, Faul 0-2-2, Deering 0-1-1, Popenhagen 1-1-3. Totals: 18-14-55.

Parker (74)—Dahlke 3-0-6, DeLong 2-4-8, Biba 3-0-6, A. Thompson 3-1-8, E. Thompson 3-6-14, Kluge 1-1-3, Curry 4-4-14, Hartwig 6-0-12, Galvan 1-1-3. Totals: 26-17-74.

Lake Geneva Badger 23 32—55

Janesville Parker 29 45—74

3-point goals—Badger 5 (Rodgers 3, Larson, Bishop), Parker 5 (E. Thompson 2, Curry 2, A. Thompson). Free throws missed—Badger 4, Parker 6. Total fouls—Badger 19, Parker 17.