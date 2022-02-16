JANESVILLE
The Janesville Parker boys basketball team picked up its biggest victory of the season Tuesday night.
The Vikings ended the game on a 11-0 run to rally for a 59-53 victory over Middleton in Big Eight Conference play.
Parker (11-11, 8-9) won its second straight conference game, and in beating Middleton (14-8, 12-4), allowed Madison La Follette (14-2) to clinch at least a share of the Big Eight title.
Trailing 53-48 with 2:16 left, Parker cut the lead to one on a pair of free throws from Jameel Ceesay and Sam Bess. Following a Middleton missed free throw, Bess gave Parker the lead for good with a 3-pointer to make it 55-53 with 51 seconds left.
Middleton then missed another free throw, and the Vikings put the game away on two free throws each from Tre Miller and Jake Naber.
Naber, playing his final regular-season home game, said the Vikings have learned how to finish games.
“We’ve learned that we can compete with anybody we play,” Naber said. “And if we’re playing our game and executing at our best, we’re tough to guard.
“Everybody put it on the line tonight for us, and that’s what it takes to beat a team like Middleton.”
Miller led the Vikings with 21 points but had plenty of help. Bess added 17 points and Naber chipped in 13.
Both teams struggled from the field during the first half, with Parker leading 23-19 at the break. Middleton went the first four minutes without a point.
The lead went back and forth throughout the second half, with the Cardinals opening a 52-45 lead with 3:06 left on Logan Raffel’s runner in the lane. Parker got within four on Miller’s 3-pointer before Raffel hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to make it 53-48 with 2:16 left.
But the Cardinals didn’t score after that.
“This game was played at a pace much more to our liking,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We could’ve hung our heads when we got down by seven with three minutes left, but this team has been resilient all season long and we were again tonight.
“We’ve gotten to the point now where we’re always happy with a win, but we also realize there is still a lot of work to be done.”
Parker plays at Racine Park in a nonconference game Monday.
PARKER 59, MIDDLETON 53
Middleton (53)—Raffel 6-3-20; Fosdick 2-0-4; Hurley 4-4-15; Roach 2-0-4; Comerford 1-0-3; Zempel 3-0-7. Totals: 18-7-53.
Parker (59)—Ceesay 0-2-2; Miller 5-9-21; Bess 6-2-17; Douglas 3-0-6; Naber 3-7-13. Totals: 17-20-59.
Halftime—Parker 23, Middleton 19. 3-point goals—Middleton 10 (Raffel 5, Hurley 3, Comerford, Zempel), Parker 5 (Bess 3, Miller 2). Free throws missed—Middleton 4, Parker 7. Total fouls—Middleton 18, Parker 13.