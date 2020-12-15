JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker came into Tuesday night’s high school boys basketball game with Janesville Craig losers of 10 straight to its crosstown rival.
The Vikings had not beaten the Cougars since January 2015.
That streak came to a screeching halt in the first of two nonconference meetings this season between the two longtime rivals.
Robert DeLong and Brenden Weis combined for 35 points and Jacob Naber played a pivotal role off the bench as Parker pulled away for a 66-51 victory on Bob Suter Court.
Parker jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead en route to its third straight win, improving to 4-2 overall.
Weis, who had never beaten his crosstown rival at the varsity level, said clipping Craig was not that big of a deal.
“Keeping our run going was way more important,” Weis said. “We’ve just got to keep our energy up and keep on getting better every day.
“Tonight, we were able to push the ball and keep the pressure on, but really we just wanted to win. It didn’t matter that it was Craig.”
Craig (1-5) kept it close over the first eight minutes. The Cougars’ Keagan Clark scored on an offensive rebound to cut Parker’s lead to 15-11 with 9:59 left in the half.
It was all Vikings the final 10 minutes before halftime.
Parker outscored Craig 21-9 the rest of the half, including an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 34-20 with 1:32 left. Naber, a 6-foot-7 junior, sparked the Vikings off the bench with eight first-half points.
“Craig really didn’t have an answer for his size and length,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said of Naber. “He had some nice moves in the paint and did a good job of finishing around the rim.
“All in all, in a 36-minute game, we probably played good about 32 minutes. We got a little sloppy at the end, but fortunately had a big enough lead where it didn’t matter. But we still need to finish better than we did tonight.”
DeLong led Parker with 20 points and Weis added 15.
Trailing by 16 at half, Craig got no closer than nine in the second half. Each time the Cougars tried to cut into the margin, the Vikings responded. Angelo Rizzo’s jumper with 8:11 left got Craig as close as 48-39, but Parker went on a 9-0 run to seize control.
Craig coach Ben McCormick said inconsistency on the offensive end continues to plague his team.
“We’ve just got to do a better job of ball reversal in order to get quality shots,” McCormick said. “Hopefully that will come with more practice.
“But give Parker credit, too. They have a lot of seniors with good experience, play well together and do a nice job of sharing the ball.”
Craig hosts Oconomowoc on Saturday night in a nonconference game, while Parker hosts Williams Bay on Friday night.
PARKER 66, CRAIG 51
Parker (66)—Thompson 3-0-8; DeLong 8-4-20; Hartwig 3-2-8; Naber 4-2-10; Connors 2-0-5; Weis 6-3-15. Totals: 26-11-66
Craig (51)—Clark 2-0-5; DeValk 4-2-12; Harriel 3-1-7; Brown 1-0-2; Bertagnoli 2-2-6; DeGraff 3-0-8; Rizzo 5-0-11. Totals: 20-5-51
Janesville Parker 36 30—66
Janesville Craig 20 31—51
3-point goals—Parker 3 (Thompson 2, Connors), Craig 6 (DeValk 2, DeGraaf 2, Rizzo, Clark). Free throws missed—Parker 4, Craig 1. Total fouls—Parker 12, Craig 16. Fouled out—Rizzo