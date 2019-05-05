JANESVILLE

Tremar Curry recognizes his high school sports career didn’t have the smoothest beginning.

The Janesville Parker High senior hopes he’s remembered for how it ends.

Curry has always loved sports, and he brought with him to Parker as much raw athletic ability as any high school freshman could hope to have. Being part of a team? That was something new. And when wins were hard to come by, trusting the process did not come easy.

Curry, himself, has a simpler, straightforward way to put it.

“I have a history with attitude problems,” he said Wednesday between events at a Big Eight Conference track and field meet.

Curry was the leading receiver on the football team during a junior year in which the Vikings won just one game. On the basketball court, he was the second-leading scorer as a sophomore and junior for a program that went just 2-44.

The key word in his quote from Wednesday, though, is “history.” Over the winter and spring seasons, Curry’s coaches say he has put those attitude problems to rest.

Basketball coach Matt Bredesen said Curry, who was named third-team all-Big Eight, became a leader for a program looking to lay a foundation under a first-year coach.

“By the end of the year, he was a really good lead-by-example kid that bought into everything we wanted to do,” Bredesen said. “I couldn’t ask for a lot more.”

That attitude has carried over to the track.

Curry did not go out for track and field as a junior because he was concentrating on basketball, he said. But he realized he missed it, and so he picked it back up this spring.

He’s making the most of one final sports season. Along with competing in multiple relays, Curry has been entered in sprint races, the triple jump and the high jump.

Entering Friday, his personal-best mark of 44 feet, 9.75 inches was the fifth-best mark in the state, according to results posted to athletic.net.

“If I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it to my fullest,” Curry said. “I might as well get everything I can out of it.”

He might not have been saying that a year ago. So why the change?

Curry said at some point—thanks in part to family, friends and coaches as a support system—he came to a realization.

“I just said to myself, ‘I’m going to come at this a different way. I’m going to be a new me and see what I can get out of myself,” he said. “I’m cooperating with my coaches a lot more. I’m maturing.

“I wasn’t really putting in the work I should’ve been, and what I was capable of. Over the year, I’ve just been putting in a lot more work. And it’s about to show up.”

Joe Dye agrees.

He was the athletic director when Curry first arrived at Parker, and Dye still helps out as an assistant track coach. He believes Curry’s best is yet to come, having seen the maturation process unfold.

“He’s really embraced the coaching, and we saw the other night he’s got to a point where all three parts of his triple jump are in sync,” Dye said.

“Beyond that, I think he’s become a leader. He really wants to be part of something positive at Parker.”

He’s also trying to be a positive role model to his brother, Abiathar, a Parker freshman.

“I tell him all the time that as long as he stays in the weight room, stays motivated, stays around the right crowd, the sky’s the limit for him,” Curry said.

At the same time, Curry knows he has yet to reach his full potential. If he continues his current trends, a trip to the WIAA state track and field meet could be in order a week before graduation.

And beyond that, he is still assessing his options—between college, enlisting in the Navy or seeking a job in skilled trades.

“One of those is going to happen for sure. I just want to graduate and make a name for myself,” Curry said. “As long as I’m striving and grinding as much as I can, then things will look up.”