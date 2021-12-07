Sorry, an error occurred.
BELOIT
Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team snapped a losing streak Tuesday night that dated back 34 years.
Tre Miller led four players in double figures with 19 points as Parker routed Beloit Memorial 68-43 in a Big Eight Conference game.
The win was the program’s first at Barkin Arena since 1987.
Parker (2-2, 1-2) led by 14 at the half and quickly pushed the lead to 20 early in the second half.
“We did a nice job of handling their pressure for the most part. And really, they didn’t have an answer for our size,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said.
“We’ve got to do a better job at the free-throw line, but for the most part, we played pretty well.”
The 6-foot Miller and 6-8 Jake Naber continue to be a dynamic one-two punch for the Vikings. Naber added 16 points.
Sam Bess, in his first action of the season, chipped in 14 points.
“That’s a nice piece to have back,” Bredesen said of Bess. “He’s got a way to go to get caught up as far as what we’re trying to do, but he certainly gives us another good option on offense.”
Parker will play at Verona on Friday night.
PARKER 68, BELOIT 43
Parker (68)—Ceesay 3-2-10; Miller 5-6-19; Bess 6-1-14; Skrzypchak 0-1-1; Douglas 4-0-8; Naber 6-4-16.
Beloit (43)—Yarbrough 2-0-6; Bland 1-0-3; Rasheed 4-2-10; Farr 3-2-8; A. Woods 3-1-8; Roman 2-2-6; McAtee 0-2-2.
Halftime—Parker 30, Beloit 16. Three-point goals—Parker 6 (Miller 3, Ceesay 2, Bess), Beloit 4 (Yarbrough 2, Bland, A. Woods). Free throws missed—Parker 11, Beloit 3. Total fouls—Parker 16, Beloit 18. Fouled out—Rasheed, Douglas.
