JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker's boys basketball team turned Friday night's game with Beloit Memorial into a track meet and easily sprinted to the finish line.
The Vikings made nine 3-pointers in the first half in opening up a 17-point lead and coasted to an 85-60 Big Eight Conference win.
Parker (8-7) overall improved to 5-6 in the Big Eight with its second straight win.
In handily beating Beloit for the second time this season, Parker got 23 points from Tre Miller and 20 from Jake Naber.
Miller said playing at home has been good to the Vikings.
"Knock on wood, but we haven't lost at home yet this season," Miller said of the Vikings' 5-0 mark. "We play with a lot of confidence at home, and tonight, we shot the ball really well, too.
"And when we come out ready to go and ready to play right away like we did tonight, it's tough to beat us."
Parker led 36-27 with 3:11 left in the first half but used an 8-0 run to push the lead to 44-27 at the break. Miller had four 3s and 12 points the first half while Naber chipped in 11.
A 9-2 run to start the second half put the Purple Knights away. Parker got six points on one possession thanks to two Naber free throws, two Miller free throws on a Beloit technical foul and a Sam Bess basket that completed the 6-point possession. That made it 53-29 with 14:04 to play and Beloit would get no closer than 20 the rest of the way.
Thanks to 24- and 25-point wins its last two games, Parker seems to have righted the ship.
"That's two games in a row where our offense has really clicked," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "At halftime, we talked about keeping our feet on the accelerator and pretending the score was 0-0, and our guys did a great job of doing that.
"And by knocking down some shots, that opened up some passing lanes and driving lanes where we were able to get Jake some good looks in the post.
"We knew we had a tough stretch the last month or so, and that stretch will be coming up again, but this time around, most of those games will be at home."
Parker hosts Madison Memorial on Thursday.
PARKER 85, BELOIT 60
Beloit (60)--Cousins 1-0-2; Copper 1-0-2; Bland 7-2-18; Rasheed 1-3-5; Farr 4-2-10; Woods 1-3-5; Roman 4-5-14; Karl 1-0-2. Totals: 20-17-60
Parker (85)--Youderin 3-1-9; Jarrett 1-2-4; Miller 7-4-23; Bess 4-3-13; Skrzypchak 2-2-8; Douglas 4-0-8; Naber 7-6-20. Totals: 28-18-85
Halftime--Parker 44, Beloit 27. Three-point goals--Beloit 3 (Bland 2, Roman), Parker 11 (Miller 5, Bess 2, Youderin 2, Skrzypchak 2). Free throws missed--Beloit 5, Parker 8. Total fouls--Beloit 18, Parker 12