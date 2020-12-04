Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team put it all together Friday night.
The Vikings, behind a combined 42 points from Brenden Weis and Robert DeLong, rolled to a 75-47 nonconference win over New Glarus.
Parker (1-1) played well on both ends of the court in the first half, opening up a 40-11 lead.
”Our energy level was much better tonight,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “The starters played well, and we got good contributions from our bench. Kaden Vernon‘s length off the bench was a big plus for us.
”And it was a chance for us to play against another strong program that we wouldn’t normally see. I‘m pretty sure New Glarus was ranked in their division in the preseason poll.”
Weis led Parker with 24 points and DeLong added 18.
Parker plays at East Troy on Saturday.
PARKER 75, NEW GLARUS 47
Parker (75)—Vernon 2-0-4; Thompson 2-0-5; DeLong 8-2-18; Connora 2-0-5; O’Leary 1-0-3; Hartwig 2-2-6; Nabor 4-2-10; Weis 10-3-24. Totals: 31-9-75
New Glarus (47)—Streiff 1-0-2; Martinson 1-0-2; Meland 5-6-16; Schuett 1-0-2; Siegenthaler 2-0-6; Bubenzer 0-1-1; Strock 3-0-6; Fabre 1-1-3; Tollackson 2-0-5; Walter 1-2-4. Totals: 16-10-47
Janesville Parker;40;35–75
New Glarus;11;36–47
3-point goals—Parker 3 (O’Leary, Thompson, Weis) New Glarus 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Tollackson). Free throws missed—Parker 4, New Glarus 6. Total foul—Parker 15, New Glarus 13