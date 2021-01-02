Janesville Parker's boys basketball team continues to impress.
The Vikings went on the road Saturday and rolled to a 57-43 nonconference win over Mukwonago.
Parker (8-3) led by 16 at half and kept the double-digit margin most of the second half. Mukwonago (5-4) got no closer than eight in the second half.
"I told the guys afterward that this was like winning a Big Eight game," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "Mukwonago plays in the Classic Eight, which is very similar to the Big Eight. We beat Watertown earlier in the week and Mukwonago today. That's two Division 1 teams we beat this week.
"Today, we moved the ball very well. Our system, if run correctly, gives us good scoring opportunities, and that's what you saw."
Parker surged ahead in the first half behind the hot hand of Ethan Thompson. The senior point guard hit three 3s in the first half, including a swish from the top of the key that pushed Parker's lead to 25-11 with 6:15 left.
Robert DeLong led a balanced Parker attack with 14 points. Brenden Weis chipped in 13, while Thompson and Jacob Naber had 11 each.
"It has been a three-year process for this program to get to where we're now," Bredesen said.
"What I'm most proud of with this group is how much better they are defensively from when I first got here. We were giving up probably 70 points a game, but this season, I would bet we are holding teams in the low 50s."
Parker hosts Beloit Turner on Monday.
PARKER 57, MUKWONAGO 43
Parker (57)--Thompson 4-0-11; DeLong 7-0-14; Conners 1-0-2; Hartwig 3-0-6; Naber 4-3-11; Weis 3-7-13. Totals: 22-10-57
Mukwonago (43)--Gannon 5-0-11; Calderon 5-1-11; Jendusa 6-2-16; Schreiber 1-0-3; Davies 1-0-2. Totals: 18-3-43
Janesville Parker;33;24--57
Mukwonago;17;26--43
3-point goals--Parker 3 (Thompson 3), Mukwonago 4 (Jendusa 2, Schreiber, Gannon). Free throws missed--Parker 2, Mukwonago 4. Total fouls--Parker 9, Mukwonago 8.