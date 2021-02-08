Janesville Parker played a familiar opponent Monday night, and the Vikings broke a two-game losing streak with an impressive overtime victory.
Parker defeated visiting Verona 71-66 behind a free throw by Jacob Naber that sent the game into overtime, and nine points in the extra session by Brenden Weis.
“I told the team that this was game we probably wouldn’t have won in years past,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “They showed a lot of heart. It was good to see they perservered.”
The Vikings had dropped two close decisions to highly regarded Waunakee and Milwaukee Luther Prep last week. After leading at halftime Monday 23-21, the Vikings fell behind by seven when Verona (3-3) made several 3-point shots in the second half.
But the Vikings battled back and trailed by one with nine seconds left in regulation. Weis drove to the hoop, but his shot didn’t fall. Naber rebounded and was fouled with two seconds left. He made one of two to send the game into overtime.
Parker outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in overtime. Weis was five-for-five from the line and had nine of the Vikings’ overtime points. The Vikings were 11 of 13 from the line in overtime after making just 12 of 27 in regulation.
Weis led the Vikings with 21 points. Robert DeLong added 15 points and Matthew Hartwig contributed 14 in the victory that pushed Parker’s record to 14-8.
Bredesen praised the play of DeLong.
“He rolled his ankle last week and hadn’t practiced,” Bredesen said. “He was cleared to play by the trainer and gutted it out.”
The Vikings will close out the regular season with two home games this week. Parker plays Craig on Thursday night and Milwaukee Marquette on Saturday.
PARKER 71, VERONA 66
Verona (66)—McCorkle, 1-0-3; Kisting, 5-2-15; Anderson, 2-3-7; Roddick, 4-2-12; Farrell, 2-2-6; Sherry, 5-4-15; Poller, 2-16; Rae, 1-0-2. Totals: 22-14-66.
Parker (71)—Thompson, 1-3-5; DeLong, 4-5-15; Conners, 3-0-7; Hartwig, 6-2-14; Naber, 3-2-8; Weis, 5-11-21. Totals: 22-23-71.
Verona;21;35;10—66
Parker;23;33;15—71
3-point goals—V 7 (Kisting 3, Roddick 2, Sherry, Poller), P 3 (DeLong 2, Conners). Free throws missed—V 3, P 17. Total fouls—V 21, P 17. Fouled out—Anderson, Hartwig.