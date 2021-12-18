The Janesville Parker boys basketball team capped off a perfect week by rallying for a nonconference win Saturday afternoon.
Jake Naber had 28 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Vikings to a 62-50 over Kenosha Bradford.
Parker (5-3) won its third straight game and third of the week after beating Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie in Big Eight Conference games.
After sluggish first half in which Parker trailed 31-26, the Vikings outscored the Red Devils 36-19 the second half.
"Our energy level was not very good the first half," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "Games have a different feel on the weekend, and this was an early afternoon game where we didn't bring a lot of energy or intensity the first half. We forced some things the first half and didn't get after it like we needed to.
"But, I thought our kids responded well the second half."
Naber was a monster on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-8 senior had a season-high in both points and rebounds.
"I challenged Jake during a timeout that we needed him to pick up his intensity and he responded big time," Bredesen said. "He did what a senior is supposed to do, and that's to provide leadership and bring the energy."
Parker hosts Milwaukee South in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
"The week went as well as I wanted it to," Bredesen said of the three wins. "We've still got a lot of things to work on, but we're headed in the right direction."