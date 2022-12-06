Janesville Parker finally ended its long losing streak to Madison Memorial on Tuesday night.
The Vikings rebounded from their rivalry-game loss to Janesville Craig on Saturday with a 70-58 conference victory over the Spartans. It was the program’s first win against Memorial (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Eight Conference) since at least the 2002-03 season.
Parker (2-2 overall, 2-1 Big Eight Conference) pulled away in the second half. Tre Miller hit six 3-point shots and scored 28 points. J.J. Douglas scored 19 points for the Vikings.
Without forward Sam Bess, Parker’s Kadin Babbitt and Gavyn Novak made an impact in the contest. Babbitt ended with 13 points. He hit two 3-pointers and went 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Novak made three shots and was a factor on the defensive end.
“I want to give a lot of credit to Kadin Babbitt,” said Parker coach Matt Bredesen. “He came in at 13 points tonight and was 5 of 6 from the line at crunch time. He really helped us to cement that game and get the win. Without him, that’s not going to happen.
“Gavyn Novak played 36 minutes and face guarded Braylen Blue the entire game. I thought he did a tremendous job of frustrating him and just started disrupting what Memorial wanted to do offensively.”
Parker will take on Sun Prairie East at home on Friday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 70, MADISON MEMORIAL 58
Parker (70)—K. Babbitt 3-5-13, P. Kim 2-0-4, T. Miller 9-4-28, G. Novak 3-0-6, J. Douglas 8-3-19. Totals 25-12-70.
Memorial (58)—B. Blue 6-2-18, A. Wischhoff 2-2-6, I. Wischhoff 2-0-2, C. Watkins 2-0-6, A. Miller 3-0-7, S. Young 1-0-2, J. Green 4-0-8, S. Mickelson 4-1-9. Totals 22-5-58.
Halftime—Parker 30, Memorial 29. 3-point goals—Parker 8 (Babbitt 2, Miller 6), Memorial 7 (Blue 4, Watkins 2, Miller). Missed free throws—Parker 4, Memorial 3.
