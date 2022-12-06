01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Janesville Parker finally ended its long losing streak to Madison Memorial on Tuesday night.

The Vikings rebounded from their rivalry-game loss to Janesville Craig on Saturday with a 70-58 conference victory over the Spartans. It was the program’s first win against Memorial (1-2 overall, 1-2 Big Eight Conference) since at least the 2002-03 season.

