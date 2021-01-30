Janesville Parker's boys basketball team got defensive in a nonconference win Saturday.
The Vikings limited Walworth Big Foot to 22 points in the second half in a 67-50 nonconference win.
Parker (13-6) was up five at halftime and quickly pushed the lead to double digits early in the second half.
Brenden Weis led three players in double figures for Parker with 21 points. Robert DeLong had 14 and Jacob Naber 13.
"We were very balanced offensively, and defensively, I thought we did a nice job the entire game," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "The key for us was limiting them to one shot and not giving up any second-chance points."
Gust Foster led Big Foot (6-14) with 18 points.
Parker hosts Waunakee on Monday night.
PARKER 67, BIG FOOT 50
Parker (67)--Vernon 1-2-4; Thompson 3-0-8; DeLong 5-3-14; Hartwig 3-1-7; Naber 3-7-13; Weis 8-5-21. Totals: 23-18-67
Big Foot (50)--Greco 1-1-3; Demco 1-0-3; Torrez 1-0-3; Gerdes 4-1-10; Hertel 1-1-3; Foster 6-6-18; Wilson 5-0-10. Totals: 19-9-50
Janesville Parker;33;34--67
Walworth Big Foot;28;22--50
3-point goals--Parker 3 (Thompson 2, DeLong), Big Foot 3 (Demco, Torrez, Gerdes). Free throws missed--Parker 2, Big Foot 6. Total fouls--Parker 16, Big Foot 17. Fouled out--Vernon