For the second straight year, the Janesville Parker boys basketball team will play for a regional title.
Jake Naber and Sam Bess combined for 59 points Friday night to lead the Vikings to a 79-71 win over Milwaukee Hamilton in a Division 1 regional semifinal game.
Seventh-seeded Parker (13-12) plays at second-seeded Racine Case (19-6) on Saturday night for the regional title.
Parker trailed 58-51 with 10:15 left but outscored Hamilton 28-13 the rest of the way. Naber led the Vikings with 31 points and Bess had a career-high 28.
Naber said the Vikings are playing with confidence.
"We've learned how to win, and that's something that has been missing from this program," Naber said. "Before we would mess up and not finish, but now we've learned how to adapt and overcome things."
Trailing 65-61 with 6:19 to play, Parker went on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Hamilton got within three twice the final two minutes, but two free throws from Miller and Bess sealed the win.
Parker led most of the first half before point guard Tre Miller picked up his third foul with five minutes left. That sent the junior to the bench, and the offense sputtered after that. An 8-point lead evaporated and Hamilton took a 40-37 halftime lead.
Bess had his best game of the season and picked up the scoring slack with Miller in foul trouble. The junior had 15 of his 28 points the second half.
"The kids realize that if you lose, the season's over," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "I told them they can celebrate until midnight, but then we've got to come back and focus on Case."
Saturday night's game at Racine can be heard on WCLO AM1230 beginning with the pregame show at 6:40 p.m.
PARKER 79, HAMILTON 71
Hamilton (71)--Northern 4-2-12; Burch 11-7-29; Waubanascum 3-2-8; Burns 3-0-7; Sanders 1-2-4; Jones 1-0-2; Tyler 3-0-9. Totals: 26-13-71.