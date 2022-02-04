JANESVILLE
The Verona Area boys basketball team saw the best of Sam Bess on Friday night.
The Janesville Parker junior scored 23 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift the Vikings to a 59-56 Big Eight Conference win.
On Saturday night, Parker lost to Big Eight leader Madison La Follette, 69-61.
Against Verona, Parker trailed by seven at halftime but rallied from the free-throw line, making 16 the second half.
With the game tied at 56-56 and time running down, Bess took a pass from Jake Naber well beyond the 3-point arc and drilled an NBA 3 to make it 59-56 with 2.4 seconds left. Verona got a desperation halfcourt heave off at the buzzer but it fell well short.
Bess was happy to play the hero's role in what has been an up-and-down season for him.
"All I knew was that the clock was winding down, and I had to get a shot off," Bess said. "I know it was a deep 3, but it's a shot I have confidence in taking.
"What makes it even sweeter was that the win came at home in front of our fans. For some reason, we just play better at home."
Parker struggled from the field the first half in scoring only 22 points. The Vikings missed several close-look shots and did not make a 3.
Trailing by seven at half, Parker used an 11-3 run to take a 42-37 lead on Keegan Skrzypchak's steal and basket with 9:28 left. The lead went back-and-forth the rest of the way before Verona tied the game with 38 seconds left on two Jonah Anderson free throws. Parker elected to hold the ball for one shot and Bess delivered.
"The second half we made a conscious effort to run a lot more sets offensively," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "And by doing that, we got the ball into Jake and Tre's hands.
"The plan at the end of the game was to get Tre or Jake isolated with a screen and roll off the wing, but that didn't happen. Verona did a good job of defending that, but Sam found himself open and hit the big shot."
Naber and Miller both finished with 16 points for Parker..
On Saturday night, La Follette turned a one-point lead into nine to end the first half en route to the win.
Eighth-ranked La Follette (12-3, 11-2) got 15 points each from Marii Larue and Quinton Lomack to remain in sole possession of first place in the Big Eight.
Parker (9-10, 6-10) cut a double-digit second-half deficit down to six with three minutes left but could get no closer.
"La Follette shot the ball a lot better than we expected them to," Bredesen said. "We wanted them to have to beat us from the outside and not be able to penetrate and get easy baskets.
"We fought back but just couldn't get a couple shots to fall and we missed a crucial one-and-one at the line."
Naber had a game-high 29 points for Parker and scored 61 points in two games against La Follette this season.
Parker plays at crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Thursday.
(Result Friday)
PARKER 59, VERONA 56
Verona (56)--Anderson 3-6-12; Krantz 2-0-4; Farrell 3-3-11; Murphy 6-1-16; Badger 1-0-2; Deischer 3-0-9; Armstrong 1-0-2. Totals: 19-10-56
Parker (59)--Miller 4-7-16; Bess 8-5-23; Skrzypchak 1-0-2; Douglas 0-2-2; Naber 4-8-16. Totals: 17-22-59
Halftime--Verona 29, Parker 22. Three-point goals--Verona 8 (Murphy 3, Deischer 3, Farrell 2), Parker 3 (Bess 2, Miller). Free throws missed--Verona 5, Parker 6. Total fouls--Verona 20, Parker 16. Fouled--Badger, Ceesay
(Result Saturday)
LA FOLLETTE 69, PARKER 61
La Follette (69)--Lewis 4-4-13; Lomak 6-2-15; Larrue 5-1-15; Gibbs 5-1-12; Yahnke 7-0-14.
Parker (61)--Ceesay 0-2-2; Miller 1-11-14; Bess 4-1-10; Douglas 3-0-6; Naber 14-1-29
Halftime--La Follette 33-, Parker 24. Three-point goals--La Follette 7 (Larrue 4, Lewis, Lomak, Gibbs), Parker 2 (Bess, Miller). Free throws missed--La Follette 3, Parker 5. Total fouls--La Follette 17, Parker 13