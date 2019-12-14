JANESVILLE

Digging out of a hole is hard work.

Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team showed Saturday it can accomplish that task. But it also showed just how much energy is sapped in recovering from an early double-digit deficit.

Visiting Sun Prairie piled up second-chance points and forced turnovers, eventually pulling away in the final nine minutes for an 84-71 Big Eight Conference victory.

“We gave up too many offensive rebounds, and that was just addressed (post-game with the team),” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Offensively, it was a lot better. But defensively, you can’t give up 84 points in this league and can’t give up that many opportunities.”

Parker fell to 1-2 overall and in the Big Eight. Sun Prairie is 4-0 and 3-0.

It appeared the Cardinals might race away to a blowout victory. They scored the first 12 points of the game and were up 19-5 less than six minutes into the game.

But the Vikings recovered behind a strong shooting performance sparked by Robert DeLong. The junior guard scored 15 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, including 10 of Parker’s first 11 as part of a 14-0 run that forged a 19-19 tie with 8:58 left in the half.

“That was Robert’s best offensive game,” Bredesen said. “He hit a lot of shots, and he’s very capable of doing that. He’s a very good shooter.”

The Vikings even led two different times, including 27-26 on Brenden Weis’ 3-pointer with 5:46 to go before the break.

Parker trailed by three at halftime and never got closer than two in the second half.

Sun Prairie guard Colin Schaeffer had 17 of his 26 points after the break, including seven during a stretch where the Cardinals scored on eight consecutive possessions to lead 67-58 with seven minutes left.

“Due to a couple circumstances, our depth is less than normal, and we’re asking guys to play a lot of minutes, whereas Sun Prairie’s got a lot of depth,” Bredesen said. “I felt like we got a little worn down, yeah, but you can’t fault the effort and can’t fault the guys playing hard.”

Sun Prairie had 16 second-chance points in the second half, where Parker also committed 12 of its 19 turnovers.

“We preach it a lot,” Sun Prairie coach Jeff Boos said when asked about offensive rebounding. “The other thing that maybe happened a little bit is they looked like they got a little tired.

“We just kept coming coming at them and tried to wear them down.”

Sun Prairie also got 19 points from sophomore forward Ben Olson and 14 apiece from forwards Delaware Hale and Addison Ostrenga.

Weis finished with 13 as the only other Vikings player in double figures other than DeLong.

Parker plays a nonconference game at Milwaukee South on Tuesday night.

SUN PRAIRIE 84, PARKER 71

Sun Prairie (84)—Schaffer 10-1-26, Houtakker 1-0-2, Hughes 2-0-4, Radlund 2-0-5, Hale 7-0-14, Ostrenga 7-0-14, Olson 8-2-19. Totals: 37-3-84.

Parker (71)—Galvan 2-0-5, Thompson 4-0-8, DeLong 11-1-27, Biba 3-2-8, Bess 2-2-7, Hartwig 1-1-3, Weis 4-3-13. Totals: 27-9-71.

Sun Prairie 39 45—84

Janesville Parker 36 35—71

3-point goals—Sun Prairie 7 (Schaeffer 5, Radlund, Olson), Parker 8 (DeLong 4, Weis 2, Galvan, Bess). Free throws missed—Sun Prairie 4, Parker 6. Total fouls—Sun Prairie 16, Parker 13.