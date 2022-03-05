RACINE
The season ended Saturday night for the Janesville Parker boys basketball team.
The speed and athleticism of Racine Case was too much for the Vikings in a 77-53 loss in a Division 1 regional final.
Second-seeded Case (20-6) will meet third-seeded Franklin on Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
Parker finished 13-13.
The Vikings fell behind by double digits early and could not recover. Case led by 19 at halftime and quickly extended the lead to 25 early in the second half.
“We’ve struggled playing back-to-back games all season,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Friday’s game took a lot out of us because it was such a physical game, and you don’t really have time to recover. Plus, it really affects your starters when you don’t have a lot of depth and have to play back-to-back nights.
“But Case was as good as I thought they’d be. They can shoot, have good size and are so quick defensively. A lot of people picked them to go to state even though they were the two seed, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they did.”
Jake Naber capped off a productive season with 20 points for the Vikings. The senior and all-Big Eight first-team selection totaled 51 points in two tournament games.
CASE 77, PARKER 53
Parker (53)—Miller 6-1-17; Bess 5-2-12; Douglas 1-2-4; Naber 6-8-20. Totals: 18-13-53.
Case (77)—Bryant 8-3-25; Term. Brumby 1-0-2; Werner 2-0-4; Jedkins 7-5-19; Schmidtmann 4-0-12; Terry. Brumby 5-0-13; McNeal 1-0-2. Totals: 28-8-77.
Halftime—Case 40, Parker 21. Three-point goals—Parker 4 (Miller 4), Case 13 (Bryant 6, Schmidtmann 4, Terry. Brumby 3). Free throws missed—Parker 7, Case 9. Total fouls—Parker 15, Case 14.
Parker 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 71—Friday night, Parker advanced to the regional final for the second consecutive year as Naber and Bess combined for 59 points to lead a 79-71 home victory over Milwaukee Hamilton.
Parker trailed 58-51 with 10:15 left but outscored Hamilton 28-13 the rest of the way. Naber led the Vikings with 31 points and Bess had a career-high 28.
Naber said the Vikings were playing with confidence.
“We’ve learned how to win, and that’s something that has been missing from this program,” Naber said. “Before we would mess up and not finish, but now we’ve learned how to adapt and overcome things.”
Trailing 65-61 with 6 minutes, 19 seconds to play, Parker went on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Hamilton drew to within three points twice during the final two minutes, but two free throws apiece from Miller and Bess sealed the win.
Parker led most of the first half before Miller picked up his third foul with five minutes left. That sent the junior to the bench, and the offense sputtered after that. An eight-point lead evaporated and Hamilton took a 40-37 halftime lead.
Bess had his best game of the season, picking up the scoring slack with Miller in foul trouble. The junior scored 15 of his 28 points in the second half.
“The kids realize that if you lose, the season’s over,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “I told them they can celebrate until midnight, but then we’ve got to come back and focus on Case.”
PARKER 79, MILW. HAMILTON 71
Hamilton (71)—Northern 4-2-12; Burch 11-7-29; Waubanascum 3-2-8; Burns 3-0-7; Sanders 1-2-4; Jones 1-0-2; Tyler 3-0-9. Totals: 26-13-71.
Parker (79)—Miller 3-5-13; Bess 10-5-28; Douglas 3-1-7; Naber 12-7-31. Totals: 28-18-79.
Halftime—Hamilton 40, Parker 37. Three-point goals—Hamilton 6 (Tyler 3, Northern 2, Burns), Parker 5 (Bess 3, Miller 2). Free throws missed—Hamilton 5, Parker 8. Total fouls—Hamilton 23, Parker 15.