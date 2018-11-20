STOUGHTON
The Matt Bredesen era began on a sour note Tuesday night.
Janesville Parker’s first-year boys basketball coach saw his team struggle from the field, fall behind by double digits early and have no answer for Cael McGee.
The sophomore poured in 31 points, including 22 in the first half, to lead Stoughton to a 74-46 win in the nonconference season-opener for both teams.
Parker was dreadful from the field, especially in the first half. Parker made only 6 of 36 shots from the floor in the first 18 minutes and missed all 10 of its shots from beyond the arc.
Stoughton, behind the explosive 6-foot-1 McGee, took control early. A 13-2 run to start the game gave Stoughton an early double-digit lead with 13:20 to play in the half. McGee scored 18 of Stoughton’s first 22 points and his two free throws with 7:41 to play in the half pushed the lead to 22-8.
Bredesen said his team’s poor shooting carried over to the defensive end.
“I don’t know necessarily that we started that slow, we just didn’t put points up,” Bredesen said. “We were ready to go. We ran our offense the way we wanted to. We got fairly good shots. We just didn’t hit anything early on.
“And I think they (Stoughton) fed off the fact that we didn’t hit shots by getting out in transition. We started thinking about the shots we missed and didn’t necessarily rotate like we wanted to on defense. Especially on McGee.”
Parker trailed by 19 at half and got no closer than that as an 8-3 Stoughton run to start the second half pushed the lead to 44-20 with 14:30 to play.
The shooting woes continued for Parker the second half, as well. Parker ended the game 1-for-19 from 3-point range and shot less than 25 percent overall from the floor.
Bredesen expects his team to shoot better thanks to a strong work ethic.
“When you put as many sophomores on the floor as we did at times, there’s going to be some pre-game jitters the first game of the season and some struggles shooting,” Bredesen said. “But we’ve had guys coming in at 6 a.m.to work on their shot because they want to get better. We’ll get there.”
Sophomore Matthew Hartwig led Parker with 14 points.
STOUGHTON 74, PARKER 46
Parker (46)--Dahlke 1-1-4, Lippens 1-0-2, Delong 0-1-1, Biba 3-1-7, Collins 1-0-2, Galvan 1-0-2, Weis 1-1-3, Curry 5-1-11, Hartwig 5-4-14. Totals: 18-9-46.
Stoughton (74)--McGee 12-6-31, Hutcherson 1-0-3, Burke 0-4-4, Anderson 3-4-12, Sproul 4-0-8, Johnson 1-0-3, Conklin 1-0-2, Chase 0-1-1, Skanlen 1-0-2, Nelson 2-4-8. Totals: 25-19-74.
Parker;16;30--46
Stoughton;35;39--74
Three-point goals: Parker 1 (Dahlke), Stoughton 5 (Anderson 2, McGee 2, Johnson 1). Free throws missed--Parker 8, Stoughton 12. Total fouls--Parker 19, Stoughton 16.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse