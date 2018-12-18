JANESVILLE
Tremar Curry told anyone at school who would listen that Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team was going to win Tuesday night.
The Vikings had lost their first seven games of the season and 20 in a row dating back to last year. But they had been in several close games recently, and Curry could feel good things coming.
He and his teammates backed up his words. Curry scored 15 points, Madison West turned the ball over 31 times and Parker held on for a 69-63 Big Eight Conference home victory.
“I don’t know how many times I told people today that I felt different about this game,” said Curry, who scored 10 of his points during a first half when Parker built a 13-point lead. “We’ve heard people talk around the city that Parker is coming up and we look completely different as a team.
“I think our guys are just a lot less scared and more confident in themselves.”
Parker is now 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Eight. West fell to 3-6 and 2-5.
The Vikings stressed out first-year coach Matt Bredesen a bit by missing 18 free throws and seeing an 18-point lead dwindle to a two-possession game.
But they did enough at the end to get Bredesen his first victory at Parker.
“It was nice to breakthrough, for sure,” Bredesen said. “Learning how to win is something that you always have to do, and it’s important to get the first one. We’ll be a little bit more confident and comfortable down the stretch.”
The Vikings trailed only when it was a 4-2 game. They scored nine of the next 13 points to take the lead for good, and a 15-3 run to end the first half put them up 37-24 at the break.
Senior Connor Stricklin’s free throw with 10:53 remaining gave Parker its biggest lead, 53-35. Stricklin, playing in his first game of the season, scored a game-high 16 points, including nine in the second half.
“He gave us great minutes,” Bredesen said. “When we got him back and got a little more length, we went with the 1-3-1 (defense) and I think that kind of threw West for a loop for a while.
“As we continue to get better defensively, hopefully we can put teams away a little bit better.”
The Vikings were just 12 of 25 from the free-throw line in the second half.
The Regents clawed back to within six points, 63-57, on Leander Jones’ 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining. They had a chance to get even closer on their next possession but turned the ball over on an offensive foul.
West got within five on another 3 with 12 seconds left, but by then it was too late.
Jones finished with 12 points to lead three Regents in double figures.
The Vikings, who shot 23 of 42 from the field, hope the victory is the start of a run. They play at winless Milton on Friday, and after a game at Madison Memorial to open the 2019 portion of the season, they play Division 3 Columbus and Big Eight foes Beloit Memorial (1-7) and Verona (1-7).
“I knew me and my guys would pull through,” Curry said. “At home, our crowd was going, the band—we were hyped. This feels great.”
Saturday’s game at Milton tips at 7:15 p.m.
PARKER 69, WEST 63
West (63)—Jones 2-7-12, Patton 3-0-8, Ch. McCray 1-4-7, Brooks 5-0-9, Cl. McCray 3-4-11, Neugebauer 5-1-11, Thompson 2-1-5. Totals: 21-17-63.
Parker (69)—Lippens 1-0-2, Biba 3-3-9, E. Thompson 2-2-7, Curry 6-3-15, Hartwig 4-1-9, Stricklin 5-4-16, Weis 2-3-7, Kluge 0-4-4. Totals: 23-20-69.
Madison West 24 39—63
Janesville Parker 37 32—69
3-point goals—West 4 (Patton 2, Jones, C. McCray), Parker 3 (Stricklin 2, E. Thompson). Free throws missed—West 4, Parker 18. Total fouls—West 30, Parker 18. Fouled out—Brooks, C. McCray, Thompson.
