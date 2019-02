KENOSHA

Janesville Parker coach Matt Bredesen walked into the locker room at halftime Tuesday night with his team up by a point.

Bredesen seemingly returned to the court with a different team.

Kenosha Tremper outscored Parker 47-32 in the second half and coasted to a 75-61 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal boys basketball game at Tremper High.

Tremper sophomore guard Trey Cardona racked up 10 quick second-half points to ignite a 19-3 spurt that turned the game in the Trojans' favor.

“They buried a couple shots that helped them get momentum,” said Bredesen, whose team went 4-19 in his first season at the helm. “They’ve scored a ton of points all year, and once you allow them to get going then this is what’s going to happen.”

Parker senior guard Tremar Curry did his best to keep up with the Trojans, scoring a team-high 19 points in his final high school game.

“We have a history where once teams go on a run, we just feel like the game is over and guys start to lose focus,” Curry said. “It happens and as coach says, its life.”

Parker’s focus was much better in the first half.

Curry’s runner in the lane and then a long 3-pointer gave the Vikings an early 13-12 lead. The lead swung back and forth for the rest of the half until Brody Dahlke, Matthew Hartwig, and Brady Biba scored six points in the final minutes to propel Parker to a 29-28 lead at halftime.

“We got to get to the point with this program where having a lead at halftime isn’t good enough,” Bredesen said. “That was the worst we played in a month today, because we didn’t hit enough shots and had some turnovers.”

Tremper eventually capitalized on Parker’s struggles in the second half.

Zayshan Coleman had two early put-backs and then Cardona buried two 3-pointers during a Tremper 15-0 outburst that made it 47-32. Tremper eventually extended its spurt to 19-3 before Curry responded with a layup and foul to make it 47-35.

Parker got as close as 59-48 with six minutes left but couldn’t get any closer.

“I just can’t believe it’s over,” Curry said. “I’m glad I got the opportunity, and the game has taught me so much.”

All that was left was a final speech from the coaching staff.

“We told the seniors in the locker room thank you for their four years, even though we were around for one of them,” Bredesen said. “We’re happy they stuck it out and all the contributions they made.”

TREMPER 75, PARKER 61

Parker (61)--Dahlke 3-2-11, DeLong 1-0-3, Biba 1-2-4, Curry 6-5-19, Hartwig, 1-0-3, E. Thompson 2-0-6, Weis 3-5-12, A. Thompson 1-0-2. Totals 18-16-61.

Tremper (75)--Cardona 5-0-12, Huss 0-1-1, Johnson 2-0-4, Hoffman 4-9-17, Gross 6-2-15, Coleman 5-0-1, Young 6-4-16. Totals 28-16-75.

Janesville Parker;29;32--61

Kenosha Tremper;28;47--75

3-point goals--Parker 9 (Dahlke 3, Curry 2, E. Thomson 2, DeLong, Weis), Tremper 3 (Cardona 2, Gross). Free throws missed--Parker 1, Tremper 9. Total fouls--Parker 22, Tremper 17. Fouled out--Curry.