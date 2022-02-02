Matt Bredesen couldn’t help but feel his Janesville Parker boys basketball team let one get away Tuesday night.
The Vikings took a halftime lead over Sun Prairie, led more than midway through the second half and then nearly wiped out a late seven-point deficit before falling 54-51 in Big Eight Conference play.
“The game was right there for the taking and we gave it away,” Bredesen said of his young Vikings, who fell to 8-9 overall and 5-8 in the Big Eight. “It’s what we’re going to get with younger teams that are still learning.”
The Vikings did well against Sun Prairie’s man-to-man defense in the first half, opening a 33-28 lead. But the Cardinals (11-5, 9-4) came out in a 1-3-1 zone in the second half and threw Parker off stride.
“We haven’t seen one of those for a while and it gave us a few problems,” Bredesen said. “Eventually we figured out how to attack it, but we couldn’t quite get all the way back.”
Parker led by a point down the stretch when forward Sam Bess got a steal and drove for a layup. But he was called for traveling, and Sun Prairie took charge from there.
“I thought it was a nice Euro-step for an and-one (foul on the layup), but they called traveling,” Bredesen said.
The Vikings converted two steals into layups and got a 3-point basket down the stretch to cut Sun Prairie’s seven-point lead to two. But after a Cardinals free throw, the Vikings missed their final 3-point try.
Tre Miller scored 16 points, Bess 12 and J.J. Douglas 11 for Parker. Ben Olson had 17 points to lead Sun Prairie.
The Vikings return to Big Eight action on Friday, playing host to Verona.
SUN PRAIRIE 54, PARKER 51
PARKER (51)
Youderan 1-0-3, Ceesay 1-0-3, Miller 5-4-16, Best 5-0-12, Skzrypchak 0-2-2, Douglas 4-3-11, Naber 2-0-4. Totals 18-9-51.