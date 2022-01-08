MIDDLETON
For just the second time this season, Janesville Parker's boys basketball team has lost back-to-back games.
The Vikings played in the SwingFam Showcase tournament in Waunakee on Saturday and came up short in a 59-57 overtime loss to Mount Horeb. That came on the heels of Friday night's 67-42 Big Eight Conference loss to Middleton.
Middleton jumped on the visiting Vikings early and rolled to a 67-42 Big Eight Conference win.
The Cardinals improved to 7-0 in the conference and remained tied for first place with Madison La Follette.
Parker saw its three-game conference winning streak come to an end in falling to 3-4 in the Big Eight.
"We simply ran into a team that was not pleased after losing to Milton on Tuesday," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "That had an axe to grind and came out and played with a ton of energy. We matched that energy at first, but I thought as the game went on, we lost it.
"And when we don't make a single 3-pointer for the game, teams are going to pack it in against us and make it that much tougher and that's what happened tonight."
Parker (6-5 overall) got a game-high 26 points from Jacob Naber, but no other player reached double figures.
Against Mount Horeb, the Vikings took a 51-49 lead on two Braden Youderin free throws with 12 seconds left, but a Madden Thome basket at the buzzer forced overtime. Mount Horeb won it in overtime on Ray Woller's basket with two seconds left.
"We did a poor job of rotating on that play and closing out," Bredesen said. "You have to be able to make a stop in that situation, and we weren't able to. The same thing happened at the end of regulation.
"But give Mount Horeb credit. They're probably the best defensive team we've played. They made it tough for us offensively, especially for Jake (Naber)."
Sam Bess led Parker with 15 points, and J.J> Douglas added 12.
Parker plays at sixth-ranked Madison La Follette on Thursday night in a Big Eight Conference game.
(Result Friday)
MIDDLETON 67, PARKER 42
Parker (42)--Jarrett 1-0-2; Miller 0-2-2; Bess 2-0-4; Douglas 3-2-8; Naber 10-6-26. Totals: 16-10-42
Middleton (67)--Meinholz 5-0-13; Bauer 2-2-8; Fosdick 3-2-8; Schwartz 2-2-6; Zempel 2-2-6; Ballweg 3-0-6; Hurley 4-2-10; Cooney 2-0-4; Roach 2-2-6. Totals: 25-12-67
Halftime--Middleton 36, Parker 21. Three-point goals--Middleton 5 (Meinholz 3, Bauer 2). Free throws missed--Parker 8, Middleton 3. Total fouls--Parker 17, Middleton 19
(Result Saturday)
MOUNT HOREB 59, PARKER 57
Parker (57)--Youderin 3-2-11; Ceesay 1-0-3; Miller 1-6-8; Bess 6-1-15; Douglas 5-2-12; Naber 2-4-8. Totals: 18-15-57
Mount Horeb (59)--Lindley 1-0-2; Richie 7-1-18; Thome 6-2-14; Wolter 3-7-14; Peter 1-3-5; Leibfried 3-0-6. Totals: 21-13-59
Halftime--Mount Horeb 24-22. End of regulation--tied at 51-51. Three-point goals--Parker 6 (Youderin 3, Bess 2, Ceesay), Mount Horeb 4 (Richie 3, Wolter). Free throws missed--Parker 7, Mount Horeb 6. Total fouls--Parker 17, Mount Horeb. Fouled out--Miller