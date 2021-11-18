JANESVILLE
Last season was a special one for the Janesville Parker boys basketball program.
The Vikings won 18 games, the most since 1971’s state championship team, and were one win away from playing for a WIAA state semifinal berth.
With a talented roster back in 2021-22, head coach Matt Bredesen doesn’t think the Vikings will be looked upon as a one-hit wonder.
“We’ve got what I think will be one of the best post players in the Big Eight back in (Jacob) Naber, an explosive point guard in Tre Miller—who is going to surprise a lot of people—and a very talented and athletic group of sophomores,” Bredesen said.
“Like a lot of teams, we might struggle early on because you’re dealing with new parts and trying to get kids to learn the system. But I have no doubt the kids will buy into what we’re doing, and that will allow us to play with anybody on our schedule.”
Naber leads the list of returnees. The 6-foot-8 senior averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game last season.
“Jacob has worked hard on his game and really came on for us last season,” Bredesen said. “He’s getting looks now from all the WIAC schools and is poised to have a big season for us.
“Along with JJ (Douglas), we’re going to have good size in the post at 6-8 and 6-4. That’s going to allow us to work the high-low game with those two, and should give us an advantage against smaller teams.”
Douglas, a first-team all-Big Eight football selection at wide receiver this past season, is part of a talented sophomore class that went 15-4 as freshmen.
“JJ is so athletic and so tough, that he gives us a lot of options offensively,” Bredesen said. “I’ve never seen a kid get his hands on so many loose balls as he does. He’s big and strong, and has just started to scratch the surface. He’s going to be a very, very good player by the time he’s done here.”
The 6-0 Miller had a stellar summer season on the AAU circuit and will be counted upon to run the show for the Vikings.
“Tre’s a kid that has really expanded his game,” Bredesen said. “He’s able to get downhill now and finishes strong at the rim.”
Parker will also be bolstered by the return of Sam Bess. The 6-3 junior averaged nearly nine points per game as a freshman.
“Sam’s capable of scoring 12 to 14 points a game,” Bredesen said. “He’s going to be a nice addition because not only is he strong in the post, but he can shoot it a little bit, too.”
Senior Braden Youderan is expected to round out the starting five, with sophomores Keegan Skrzypchak, Paul Kim, Antoine Jarrett, Omarian Stackhouse and Kadin Babbitt also expected to log valuable minutes.
“The key for us is that we have to control pace,” Bredesen said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine. There’s no reason we can’t finish in the middle of the pack, if not better, in what’s one of the best conferences in the state.
“These kids saw the success that we had last season and want to keep it going. This is the most athletic team I’ve had, and with the size we have in the post, we have a lot of good options.”
JANESVILLE PARKER
2021-22 BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
(All games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)
November: 30—at Milwaukee Bradley Tech 7 p.m.
December: 2—at Madison Memorial; 4—at Madison West, 2:30 p.m.; 7—at Beloit Memorial; 10—at Verona; 14—Janesville Craig; 16—Sun Prairie; 18—Kenosha Bradford, 1:30 p.m.; 21—Milwaukee South, 7 p.m.
January: 7—at Middleton; 8—at Showcase Classic (Mount Horeb), 2:30 p.m.; 13—at Madison La Follette; 15—Madison East (at Beloit College), 5 p.m.; 18—Madison West; 21—Beloit Memorial; 27—Madison Memorial.
February: 1—at Sun Prairie; 4—Verona; 10—at Janesville Craig; 12—at Wauwatosa East, 4:45 p.m.; 15—Middleton; 18—Madison La Follette; 21—at Racine Park, 7 p.m.; 24—At Madison East.