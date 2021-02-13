Janesville Parker's boys basketball team wrapped up the program's most successful regular season in nearly 40 years Saturday with a nonconference win over Milwaukee Marquette.
Jacob Naber had 25 points to lead the Vikings to a 57-47 win.
Parker (16-8) went on a 19-9 run to end the game.
"We won this one with our defense," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "To hold a team like Marquette in the 40s says a lot about our effort. They were coming off a big win Friday night over a very good Sussex Hamilton team.
"I think what I'm most grateful for, though, is the fact that our seniors got to play 24 games this season. Back in October, nobody thought that was possible."
Third-seeded Parker opens up WIAA Division 1 play Friday night with a regional semifinal game at second-seeded Fort Atkinson.
"We've proven all season long that they can play with anyone on any given night," Bredesen said. "But we also know we can't take anything for granted. We have to come out now and take it one game at a time, and that starts with Fort Atkinson.
"They'll bring great physicality and length to the game, so we'll have to match that on our end."
PARKER 57, MARQUETTE 47
Marquette (47)--Meinholz 0-3-3; Radomski 1-0-3; Dixon 0-1-1; Ferge 2-0-6; Hansen 3-0-7; Collopy 1-0-2; Simohz 2--0-4; Gordon 2-2-6; Beyer 5-0-11; Adel 2-0-4. Totals: 18-6-47
Parker (57)--Thompson 1-0-3; DeLong 5-2-13; Johnson 0-1-1; Hartwig 3-1-7; Naber 9-7-25; Weis 2-4-8. Totals: 20-15-57
Milwaukee Marquette23;24--47
Janesville Parker;25;32--57
3-point goals--Marquette 5 (Ferge 2, Radomski, Beyer, Hansen), Parker 2 (DeLong, Thompson). Free throws missed--Marquette 8, Parker 10. Total fouls--Marquette 11, Parker 21