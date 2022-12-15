MILTON—At halftime down just one, Milton was right in its Badger Conference crossover game against Oregon on Thursday night. One 12-4 run later early in the second half by the Panthers left the Red Hawks with a 71-53 loss.
Milton’s Matthew Kirk led all scorers with 17 points, but his team couldn’t string enough together in the second half to keep pace with Oregon.
In the first half, Milton (5-3 overall, 3-1 Badger East Conference) was finding open looks with quick passes and cuts to the paint. While the shots were high quality, unlucky bounces and off-target shots put the Red Hawks in an early hole.
Down 15-6 after allowing three straight 3-point shots at the start of the contest, Milton shored up on the defensive end. They got tighter to their assignments and doubled Oregon ball handlers near the baseline. These defensive tactics helped Milton slowly make a comeback in the first half.
A full-court pass from guard Ayden Goll to a wide open Brogan McIntyre cut Milton’s deficit to 17-15. However, Oregon (5-2, 3-1 Badger West Conference) hit a 3-point goal on the next play and killed the Red Hawks momentum. A few possessions later, a McIntyre dunk would also canceled out by another Oregon field goal.
After falling into another hole, the Red Hawks finally put it together and went on a run before the end of the half.
Down 29-23, a Kirk 3-point shot cut the Panthers’ lead to three in the final minutes of the half. On Milton’s next possession, Kirk would find McIntyre cutting to the basket for another easy layup. Entering the second half, Milton trailed 29-28.
The Red Hawks started off hot in the second half. Back-to-back fields goals from Goll and McIntyre kept the score close at the beginning, but it soon got out of hand for the hosts.
Oregon went on a 12-4 run to forge a double-digit lead. Giving up turnovers and transition buckets proved to be Milton’s downfall in the second half.
In addition to Kirk’s 17 points, Goll chipped in 13 and McIntyre had 12 points.
Milton will play Stoughton at home at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
OREGON 71, MILTON 53
Oregon (71)—Q. Bush 5-0-13, E. Miles 6-2-14, D. Diaz 3-0-9, V. Karvala 1-0-2, C. Schoenecker 3-5-11, J. Rulsch 4-5-13, B. Hermsdorf 4-1-9. Totals 26-13-71.
Milton (53)—A. Goll 6-0-13, L. Branch 3-0-8, L. Twist 1-1-3, B. McIntyre 6-0-12, M. Kirk 7-1-17. Totals 23-2-53.
Halftime—O 29, M 28. 3-point goals—O 6 (Bush 3, Diaz 3), M 5 (Goll, Branch 2, Kirk 2). Missed free throws—O 4, M 4. Team fouls—O 10, M 15.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.