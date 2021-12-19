Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Janesville Craig boys basketball team came up short in a nonconference game at Oconomowoc on Saturday.
Jake Fisher scored 22 points to lead the Raccoons to a 75-58 win.
Craig (3-4), which lost its third straight, trailed 42-33 at the half.
“Oconomowoc was a good team and we struggled to stop their penetration,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “And we had a tough time getting to the rim against their strength.
“We need to shoot the ball better to beat a team of Oconomowoc’s caliber.”
Hayden Halverson had 14 points to lead Craig, while Carson McCormick added 12.
Craig will play host to Sun Prairie on Tuesday in a Big Eight Conference game.
OCONOMOWOC 75, CRAIG 58Craig (58)—Devalk 2-0-5; Bertagnoli 2-3-7; McCormick 5-0-12; Collins 1-0-2; Shucha 2-0-6; DeGraaf 1-0-2; Halverson 5-2-14; Becker 1-2-5; Tyler 1-1-3; Hughes 1-0-2. Totals: 21-8-58.
Oconomowoc (75)—Popelier 1-0-2; Galloway 7-0-15; Pekrul 1-0-3; Fisher 9-4-22; Conigliaro 3-1-7; Audley 3-0-6; Tower 4-2-10; Arndt 4-2-10. Totals: 32-9-75.
Halftime—Oconomowoc 42, Craig 33. 3-point goals—Craig 8 (McCormick 2, Shucha 2, Halverson 2, Devalk, Becker), Oconomowoc 2 (Galloway, Pekrul). Free throws missed—Craig 4, Oconomowoc 2. Total fouls—Craig 14, Oconomowoc 13.
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!