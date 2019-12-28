A big second half carried Oconomowoc’s boys basketball team to a nonconference win over Janesville Craig on Saturday night.

Trailing by 11 at half, Oconomowoc outscored Craig 44-28 in the second half en route to a 73-68 win.

“The difference in the game was they hit some shots in the second half and went to the free throw line 29 times to our 12,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Oconomowoc is a very good team with lots of weapons.

“We competed right to the end and had it down to two when they missed a free throw, but they got the offensive rebound put-back that made it a two-possession game with under 15 seconds to play.”

Craig (5-2) had four players in double figures led by Caleb Scoville’s 16. Angelo Rizzo and Connor Clark had 14 each and Eric Hughes 11 off the bench.

Craig hosts Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game Saturday.

OCONOMOWOC 73, CRAIG 68Craig (68)—Harriel 4-0-9; Scoville 6-4-16; Rizzo 6-2-14; Clark 5-0-14; Brown 2-0-4; Hughes 4-0-11. Totals: 27-12-68

Oconomowoc (73)—Galloway 5-1-13; Lestina 3-3-9; D. Fisher 4-5-14; J. Fisher 1-1-3; Flaten-Moore 7-4-18; Bay 4-2-14; Ninmann 1-0-2. Totals: 25-16-73

Janesville Craig 40 28—68

Oconomowoc 29 44—73

Three-point goals—Craig 8 (Clark 4, Hughes 3, Harriel), Oconomowoc 7 (Bay 4, Lestina 2, D. Fisher). Free throws missed—Craig 9, Oconomowoc 13. Total fouls—Craig 21, Oconomowoc 11