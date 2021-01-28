Oak Creek jumped on Janesville Parker’s missed quick shots in the second half to pull away from the visiting Vikings for a 60-39 victory in nonconference boys basketball action Thursday night.
Parker led 23-22 at halftime, but could not keep up in the second half.
“We started taking quick shots, and Oak Creek took advantage,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “We seven minutes left we were down six, so it wasn’t as bad as the final score shows.”
Senior Jason Sinani, who has earned a Division 1 scholarship to play at UW-Milwaukee, scored 13 points for Oak Creek. He had a couple of dunks off backdoor lobs that put a spark in the home team.
Jacob Naber led the Vikings with 15 points. Parker was without Robert DeLong who missed the game with an injury.
Parker (12-7) will play at Walworth against Big Foot on Saturday.
OAK CREEK 60, PARKER 39
Parker (fg-ft-tp)—Thompson, 3-0-7; Connors, 3-0-8; Naber, 6-3-15; Weis, 3-2-9. Totals: 15-5-39.
Oak Creek—Sinani, 6-0-13; McNeive, 1-0-2; Lucas, 1-1-3; Murphy, 3-0-8; Stulo, 7-1-15; Cordelli, 3-0-6; Bruins, 5-0-11; Braam, 1-0-2. Totals: 25-2-60.
Parker;23;16—39
Oak Creek;22;38—60
3-point goals—P 4 (Connors 2, Thompson, Weis). Free throws missed—JP 4 OC 0. Total fouls—JP 8, OC 12.