JANESVILLE
Gunnar Nortman was almost a one-man show in the first half.
Several others stepped in and picked up the slack when Mount Horeb’s senior leader went to the bench.
That balanced effort led the Vikings to a resume-building 75-67 victory Tuesday evening over host Janesville Craig in a nonconference boys basketball game.
“It’s good to beat a Big Eight team,” said Mount Horeb coach Todd Nesheim, whose team was ranked 10th in Monday’s Division 2 AP Poll. “You can put that in your back pocket for the seeding meeting.”
Nortman blew past his season scoring average—16.6—with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting. The 6-foot-2 senior muscled his way through defenders for 24 points in the first half alone.
Jason Larson added 17 points for the Vikings (11-3), while Bryce Farnsworth had 12.
“There’s a reason they’re ranked in the state,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “They’ve got guys at every position.”
Nortman rested for most of the second half, but Mount Horeb didn’t slow down without its leading scorer.
Larson made a pair of 3-pointers to give the Vikings a 13-point advantage with 8 minutes left. The Cougars missed seven of their final nine shots, limiting any chance of a comeback.
Craig (7-7) yielded more than 70 points for the sixth time this season and fell to 3-1 against nonconference opponents. Mount Horeb shot 49 percent from the field.
“Seventy-five points is too much,” McCormick said. “We’re almost always in the 60s or 70s, but we’ve got to start holding teams and keep improving defensively to get where we want to go.”
Nortman carved up the Cougars in the first half, making his first four field-goal attempts and helping Mount Horeb take an early 15-5 lead.
“Nortman was incredibly tough,” McCormick said. “I thought we played some pretty good ‘D’ on him. He just hit some really tough shots.”
Craig reeled the Vikings in and took its first lead, 29-28, on Jacob Lynch’s short hook shot with 4:45 until halftime, but Nortman answered with his second 3.
There were four quick lead changes before Cougars senior Aaron Leverson made a free throw to knot the game, 37-37, ahead of halftime.
Leverson led Craig with 19 points, while Seve Bertagnoli added 12. Jack Huml, who was held scoreless in the second half, and Angelo Rizzo had 11 points apiece.
The Cougars claimed a 46-43 lead on Jake Fieiras’ 3 with 14:30 to play. But Owen Ziegler tied the game with a three-point play, and Mount Horeb did not trail again.
Craig returns to Big Eight play Friday at crosstown rival Janesville Parker. The Cougars won the previous meeting, 68-56, on Dec. 1.
Craig sold T-shirts during Tuesday’s game to raise money for Isaac Johnson, 4, who has neuroblastoma. The team will recognize Johnson during its home game against Middleton on Feb. 9.
MOUNT HOREB 75, CRAIG 67
Mount Horeb (75)—Zenz 3-5-12, Farnsworth 2-0-6, Nortman 10-5-27, Larson 6-5-17, Ziegler 2-1-6, Henderson 1-2-5. Totals: 24-18-75.
Craig (75)—Huml 3-2-11, Scoville 1-0-3, Bertagnoli 5-0-12, Rizzo 5-0-11, Fieiras 1-0-3, Leverson 6-7-19, Lynch 4-0-8. Totals: 25-9-67.
Mount Horeb 37 38—75
Janesville Craig 37 30—67
3-point goals—Mount Horeb 9 (Farnsworth 2, Nortman 2, Larson 2, Zenz 1, Ziegler 1, Henderson 1), Craig 8 (Huml 3, Bertagnoli 2, Scoville 1, Fieiras 1, Rizzo 1). Free throws missed—Mount Horeb 4, Craig 2. Total fouls—Mount Horeb 14, Craig 19.
