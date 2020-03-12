MADISON

General admission tickets will not be available for the WIAA Boys State Basketball tournament, UW-Madison announced Thursday morning.

The change was made “with the health of student athletes and their families, spectators, and the greater community in mind,” according to the news release, and was “made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the COVID-19 situation. The limit on the number of tickets is designed to reflect social distancing recommendations from public health officials.”

The tournament is scheduled for March 19-21 at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus.

“While competition is expected to continue, teams will be allotted a specified number of tickets per roster member,” according to the release.

Tickets will be given to each team for distribution. The release did not say how many tickets.

“UW-Madison discourages non-essential personal travel. All spectators should stay educated and use caution when considering travel,” the release continues. “… Everyone is asked to stay informed and use their best judgment when deciding to attend the event.

The girls basketball tournament is set for March 12-14 at UW-Green Bay. The news release did not address the girls tournament.

The state boys and girls basketball tournaments will be televised and streamed live. More information and local listings can be found on the WIAA website.

“All policies and operations related to this event are subject to change based on the ongoing monitoring of COVID-19. Updates will be shared via the WIAA and UW-Madison,” the release states.

This story will be updated.