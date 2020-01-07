JANESVILLE

For 29 of 36 minutes Tuesday night, Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team looked like it could hang with one of the top teams in the state.

A rough seven-minute stretch in the first half, however, all but made sure the Cougars did not stand a chance against No. 5-ranked Madison East.

The Purgolders used a 21-1 run through the latter stages of the first half and coasted to an 81-71 Big Eight Conference victory on Bob Suter Court.

“We talked before the game about points in the paint and transition points, and they scored 39 points in the first half and 30 of them were in the paint,” said Craig coach Ben McCormick, whose team trailed by 19 points at halftime. “Obviously, you can’t have that.”

Craig (5-4, 3-3 Big Eight) fell behind 12-3 out of the gate.

The Cougars were only down 14-11 when senior Caleb Scoville—who scored a game-high 26 points—slashed to the basket for a layup with 10:48 remaining in the half.

That was the Cougars’ final made field goal of the half.

East (6-1, 5-0) scored 21 of the next 22 points, including 15 in a row at one point, to lead 35-12 when Craig called a timeout with 3:56 left in the half.

“Our transition defense the first half was extremely poor,” McCormick said. “We tried to stop the ball way too deep in the lane, and when teams have that kind of length, they can finish at the rim because they’re such high-risers.”

The Cougars adjusted to the Purgolders’ defensive pressure at halftime and did a better job defending in transition, as well.

They cut their deficit to 14 multiple times in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but East always had an answer. When it was 43-29 with 14:39 left, senior Keonte Jones drove for a layup and drew Scoville’s fourth foul. When it was 59-45 on Scoville’s three-point play with 7:59 left, East senior Jack Tupta came off the bench and buried a second-chance 3-pointer.

Craig did eventually get within 10 points with 1:52 left on Angelo Rizzo’s layup. He scored 20 points. The Cougars had a chance to get within seven or eight on their next possession but missed.

“I’m proud of our guys and how they played in the second half,” McCormick said. “They could have easily given up, and they didn’t. I think that’ll give us some confidence moving forward.”

Anthony Washington scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the first half for the Purgolders, who had four players in double figures but went just 16 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Craig hosts Middleton (4-3, 3-2) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

EAST 81, CRAIG 71

East (81)—Jones 4-4-13, Washington 7-4-18, McKinley 1-0-2, Jackson 1-0-2, McIntosh 2-2-6, Bauman 4-0-10, Boynton 4-0-8, Justice 5-6-17, Tuptia 2-0-5. Totals: 30-16-81.

Craig (71)—Harriel 1-0-2, Scoville 10-6-26, Rizzo 7-4-20, Clark 4-0-9, Hughes 1-2-4, DeValk 2-0-5, Burks 0-2-2, Halverson 1-0-3. Totals: 26-14-71.

Madison East 39 42—81

Janesville Craig 20 51—71

3-point goals—East 5 (Bauman 2, Jones, Justice, Tuptia), Craig 5 (Rizzo 2, Clark, DeValk, Halverson). Free throws missed—East 12, Craig 4. Total fouls—East 18, Craig 21. Fouled out—Harriel, Clark.