Evansville trailed the second-ranked team in the state for exactly 134 seconds out of 40 minutes Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, about half of that came at the end of overtime in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game.

AJ Vukovich scored 21 of his 32 points after halftime, including six of East Troy’s eight in overtime, and the Trojans dealt the Blue Devils a heartbreaking 64-60 loss.

“We’re experienced and have been through this; we were on the road and didn’t shoot good,” said East Troy coach Darryl Rayfield, whose team won its first two conference games by a combined 188-57.

“We needed a game like this, where we found a way to win when we didn’t have our best night.”

East Troy is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the RVC.

Evansville is 2-3 and 1-2, with the two conference losses coming by a combined seven points against two favorites to finish atop the league standings.

“I am just super proud of the way our guys competed,” Evansville coach Kendall Buttchen said. “We did everything that we wanted to do.”

After seeing East Troy score more than 90 points in three of its first four games, Evansville came in wanting to dictate pace and did just that.

East Troy got just 25 shots off in the first half and made only 7, including going just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.

The Trojans’ only lead in regulation was at 19-18, and the Blue Devils led 33-23 at halftime behind nine points from senior Sulley Geske.

Evansville never trailed in the second half and was up 11 with 13 minutes left.

But East Troy ratcheted up its pressure in the half court from there. The Blue Devils turned the ball over four times in five possessions to see their lead whittled to five. They turned the ball over 17 times, including 11 after halftime.

“We were able to get out in transition, hit some 3s, AJ is running the alleys,” Rayfield said. “He hung in there. It’s not easy all the time. They’ve got guys that have played a lot of varsity minutes and they’re taking a lot of time per possession and we didn’t have our best night, but we weathered the storm.”

East Troy sophomore Chase Cummings hit his third 3-pointer of the second half with 4:22 remaining to tie the game, 54-54.

Evansville regained a two-point lead on senior Ryan Borchardt’s layup off an in-bounds pass with 3:22 left, but Vukovich’s tip-in on the next possession tied it at 56-56.

Neither team scored again in regulation. Evansville missed two free throws with 1:35 remaining and also a runner in traffic with 4 seconds left. East Troy’s only shot attempt was a partially blocked 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“We felt like if we dictated tempo, we’d have a chance at the end of the game,” Buttchen said. “We had the ball at the end of regulation with a chance and got the look we wanted underneath.”

Geske’s three-point play 30 seconds into overtime regained the lead for the Blue Devils, but they scored just one point the rest of the way. Vukovich’s driving bucket tied it at 59 with 2:06 left, and his put-back with 1:09 gave the Trojans their second lead of the night. They went 3 of 4 from the line in the final 30 seconds to wrap up the comeback.

Geske finished with 17 points, while Aaron Anderson had 14 and Borchardt a dozen for the Blue Devils.

East Troy plays Milwaukee Washington in a nonconference game Saturday. Evansville plays at McFarland on Tuesday.

EAST TROY 64, EVANSVILLE 60 (OT)

East Troy (64)—Nixon 4-5-13, Terpstra 1-0-2, Rosin 1-0-3, Lottig 1-0-3, Vukovich 12-8-32, Cummings 3-2-11. Totals: 25-15-64.

Evansville (60)—Borchardt 5-2-12, Louis 3-1-7, Maag 3-0-6, Geske 5-5-17, Anderson 5-3-14, Thompson 1-1-4. Totals: 22-12-60.

East Troy 23 33 8—64

Evansville 33 23 4—60

3-point goals—ET 5 (Cummings 3, Rosin, Lottig), Eva 4 (Geske 2, Anderson, Thompson). Free throws missed—ET 8, Eva 9. Total fouls—ET 19, Eva 17.