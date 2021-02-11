JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker's boys basketball team needed a wake-up call Thursday night.
Jacob Naber and Brenden Weis provided it.
Parker came out flat against crosstown rival Janesville Craig and trailed by 11 points at halftime before rallying behind the dynamic duo in the second half.
Naber and Weis combined for 22 points in the second half to help the Vikings rally for a 69-62 nonconference win. The victory gave Parker a season sweep of its city rival for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Parker (15-8) stormed back from a 14-point first-half deficit thanks to a 46-point outburst in the second half.
Weis said tempo was the key for Parker.
"We were hustling and playing hard the first half, but our shots just weren't falling," Weis said. "The second half, pushing the ball was the key for us.
"The whole game, we got great effort from the starters and great energy from the bench. This was one we really wanted."
Craig (9-13), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, was dynamite early on. The Cougars opened up an early 19-9 lead and eventually led 29-15 with 5:11 left in the half.
Parker was stone cold in the first half, misfiring on all seven 3-point attempts and managing only 23 points. Naber and Weis combined for 18 of the 23.
Trailing by 11 at the break, Parker fell behind by 13 before going on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to seven with 13:12 to play.
Craig pushed the margin back to double digits at 49-39 with 9:01 to play, but a quick 13-2 run gave Parker its first lead since early in the game.
Naber, Matthew Hartwig and Robert DeLong scored on three straight possessions for Parker to push the lead to 58-53 with 3:20 left. Craig got no closer than five the rest of the way.
Craig coach Ben McCormick said Parker's size was problematic. Naber is 6-foot-7 and Weis is 6-5, with Craig's tallest player listed at 6-3.
"If you would've told me Parker was only going to have two 3s, I would've said we would have a pretty good chance to win, because they usually shoot the ball so well," McCormick said. "But they really hurt us inside, especially on the boards.
"I thought we did some really good things, especially the first half. We held them to 23 points and played well offensively. They just made too many plays in the second half, and we had a couple of mental mistakes that cost us."
Naber finished with a game-high 22 points, with Weis adding 18.
Angelo Rizzo paced Craig with 20.
Parker coach Matt Bredesen said his team showed good composure against a much-improved Craig team than the one he saw earlier in the season.
"Craig has scored a bunch of points during their winning streak, and because we took some quick shots the first half, they had all the momentum," Bredesen said. "The second half, we made a lot better choices and did a much better job of driving the ball to the basket.
"In years past, Parker teams might've put their heads down at half, and Craig walks out of here with a 15-point win. So we challenged our guys at half, and they responded big-time."
Craig and Parker wrap up the regular season with games Saturday. Parker hosts Milwaukee Marquette at 2:30 p.m., and Craig hosts Sussex Hamilton at the same time.
PARKER 69, CRAIG 62
Craig (62)--DeValk 1-0-2; Harriel 4-1-9; Bertagnoli 2-3-9; Brown 3-0-6; DeGraaf 4-1-9; Halverson 3-0-7; Rizzo 7-4-20. Totals: 24-7-62
Parker (69)--Galvan 1-1-4; Thompson 2-1-5; DeLong 3-4-10; Hartwig 5-0-10; Naber 11-0-22; Weis 8-1-18. Totals: 30-7-69
Janesville Craig;34;28--62
Janesville Parker;23;46--69
3-point goals--Craig 5 (Rizzo 2, Bertagnoli 2, DeGraaf), Parker 2 (Weis, Galvan). Total fouls--Craig 15, Parker 13