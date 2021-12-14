JANESVILLE
Jake Naber and Tre Miller have been a dynamic duo this season for Janesville Parker's boys basketball team.
Through the first five games of the season, they were averaging a combined 41 points a game.
Tuesday night, they were at it again.
Naber scored a game-high 23 points and Miller added 20 as Parker held off crosstown rival Janesville Craig 64-59 in a Big Eight Conference clash in the Vikings' gym.
Parker (3-3, 2-3), which was playing its first home game of the season, went on a 7-2 run late to pull away.
The 6-foot-8 Naber was held to four points in the first half but scored 19 in the second half, including two free throws in the final 40 seconds.
"Everybody was kind of struggling scoring the first half, so I knew somebody had to pick it up for us the second half," Naber said. "Tre got in foul trouble the first half and that really hurt us, but once he got back in there the second half, I feel like things opened up for us.
"When they have to focus on Tre on the perimeter, it makes it easier to get it inside to me."
Craig (3-2, 3-1), which suffered its first conference loss, took its last lead of the game at 47-46 on a Keegan Clark 3-pointer with 7:48 to play. Back-to-back baskets by Naber and Miller gave Parker the lead for good. Following a steal and layup from the Vikings' Antoine Jarrett, the lead was 57-51 with 2:57 left.
Craig got within one, but Parker made two free throws and got an offensive rebound and put-back from Sam Bess in the final minute to keep the Cougars at bay.
Craig coach Ben McCormick, who saw his team make 13 3-point baskets, said the difference in the game was on the boards.
"Naber is a tough matchup for us, but I thought we did a good job on him the first half," McCormick said. "They were a little light on numbers, and we thought that fatigue might bother him a bit the second half, but he really battled and helped them control the boards.
"At times, I thought we moved the ball really, really well side-to-side. But we needed more paint touches. We relied solely on the 3."
Carson McCormick led the Cougars with 21 points. The sophomore made seven 3-pointers, including four the first half, but was the only Cougar in double figures.
Bess added 13 for Parker, which was without two starters due to COVID-19 protocols.
"Obviously in the first half, we had to ride it out the last six minutes with Tre on the bench in foul trouble," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "For us to grind it out and only be down two with him in foul trouble was a testament to our kids.
"And it's nice to be home. We've got a quick turnaround with Sun Prairie on Thursday, but this was a good win for us."
PARKER 64, CRAIG 59
Craig (59)—Clark 3-0-8; DeValk 1-2-4; Bertagnoli 1-0-3; McCormick 7-0-21; Collins 1-0-2; Shucha 2-0-5; Halverson 3-0-8; Tyler 4-0-8. Totals: 22-2-59.
Parker (64)—Miller 6-6-20; Bess 5-1-13; Douglas 1-2-4; Naber 9-5-23; Jarrett 1-2-4. Totals: 22-16-64.
Halftime—Craig 28, Parker 26. Three-point goals—Craig 13 (McCormick 7, Clark 2, Halverson 2, Bertagnoli, Shucha), Parker 4 (Miller 2, Bess 2). Free throws missed—Craig 2, Parker 12. Total fouls—Craig 23, Parker 13.