A big second half carried Janesville Parker's boys basketball team to victory Thursday night.
The Vikings, behind 26 points from Jacob Naber, pulled away for a 59-39 nonconference win over host Watertown Luther Prep.
Parker (12-5) outscored Luther Prep (3-8) 36-18 in the second half.
"We were much more patient offensively the second half and did a nice job of moving the ball around," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "And that freed things up underneath for Jake, who did a great job of finishing around the basket."
Parker led 30-27 early in the second half before using a 6-0 run to go up nine. Brenden Weis' dunk capped the run.
Naber, a 6-foot-7 junior, had 16 of his game-high 26 in the second half.
Weis finished with 15 for Parker, which plays at Oak Creek on Thursday.
PARKER 59, LUTHER PREP 39
Parker (59)--DeLong 1-0-2; Conners 2-2-7; O'Leary 0-1-1; Hartwig 3-2-8; Naber 12-2-26; Weis 4-6-15. Totals: 22-13-59
Luther Prep (39)--Lorenz 1-1-3; Balge 5-5-15; Guse 0-2-2; Fix 4-0-10; Kolpin 0-2-2; Heiman 0-1-1; Montgomery 1-0-2; Borgwardt 1-0-2; Bauman 1-0-2. Totals: 13-11-39
Janesville Parker;23;36--59
Watertown Luther Prep;21;18--39
3-point goals--Parker 2 (Weis, Conners), Luther Prep 2 (Fix 2). Free throws missed--Parker 7, Luther Prep 4. Total fouls--Parker 15, Luther Prep 20