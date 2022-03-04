Being the big man in the middle paid big dividends for Jake Naber during the Big Eight Conference boys basketball season.
The Janesville Parker senior finished third in the conference in scoring and second in rebounding.
For his efforts, the 6-foot-8 Naber earned all-Big Eight first-team honors, as voted on this week by the conference coaches.
Middleton’s Gavyn Hurley, a junior guard, headlined the eight-player first team and was named player of the year.
Madison La Follette’s K’Shawn Gibbs was the defensive player of the year, with the Lancers’ Curtrel Robinson named coach of the year.
Parker junior Tre Miller and Janesville Craig senior Da’Marcus DeValk both were named to the second team.
Naber, who will play at Carroll University in Waukesha in the fall, was the dominant post player in the Big Eight this season. He averaged 20.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He had three games of 30-plus points, including a career-high 35 against Racine Park.
“Jake required coaches to come up with plans to figure out how to neutralize him every game by doubling or running multiple defenders at him,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said.
“We asked him to play 36 minutes (the entire game) most games, and he still found a way to have big games and make huge shots. He clearly was one of the best big men in the Big Eight this season.”
Miller averaged 17.5 points a game and was second in assists in the Big Eight with 3.1 per game. He had three games of 30 or more points, including a career-high 34 in a win over Craig.
DeValk led the Cougars in scoring at 13.5 points a game and was one of the most improved players in the conference. He capped off a sparkling senior season by scoring a career-high 30 points against Parker.
Janesville Parker sophomore JJ Douglas, who led the Big Eight in rebounding at 10.7 per game, earned honorable mention.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Gavyn Hurley, jr., Middleton.
Jacob Naber, sr., Janesville Parker.
Clevon Easton, fr., Madison East.
Arhman Lewis, jr., Madison La Follette.
Camron Yahnke, sr., Madison La Follette.
Sam Mickelson, so., Madison Memorial.
Ta-Shun Pender, sr., Madison West.
Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie.
SECOND TEAM
Da’Marcus DeValk, sr., Janesville Craig.
Tre Miller, jr., Janesville Parker.
Quinton Lomack, so., Madison La Follette.
Massi Malterer, sr., Madison East.
JR Brown, sr., Madison West.
Logan Raffel, sr., Middleton.
Darius Chestnut, jr., Sun Prairie.
Andrew Murphy, fr., Verona.
HONORABLE MENTION
Janesville Parker—J.J. Douglas, so.
Beloit Memorial—Davion Bland, sr.; Faizon Farr, jr.
Madison La Follette—K’Shawn Gibbs, sr.
Madison Memorial—Braylen Blue, jr.; Ian Wischoff, fr.
Madison West—MIchael Williams, so.
Sun Prairie—Addison Ostrenga, sr.
Verona—Jonah Anderson, sr.; Gavin Farrell, jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gavyn Hurley, jr., Middleton.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
K’Shawn Gibbs, sr., Madison La Follette.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Curtrel Robinson, Madison La Follette.