The Monroe High boys basketball team made quick work of Evansville on Saturday night.
The visiting Cheesemakers raced out to a 19-point halftime lead and coasted to a 78-49 nonconference win.
Seth Maag and Aaron Anderson had 10 points each for Evansville (1-1), which played without two-time all-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection Sulley Geske.
MONROE 78, EVANSVILLE 49Monroe (78)—Leuzinger 7-6-23; Golenbiewski 4-0-11; Ziolkowski 1-0-2; Meyer 8-0-18; Matley 3-0-6; Bunker 1-1-3; Seagraves 5-1-12; Lincicum 2-1-3. Totals: 31-9-78
Evansville (49)—Bisch 1-0-2; Louis 3-0-6; Maag 4-0-10; Mielke 2-0-6; Anderson 4-1-10; Maves 1-0-3; Kopecky 1-2-5; Williams 0-1-1; Thompson 2-1-6. Totals: 18-5-49
Monroe 48 30—78
Evansville 29 20—49
Three-point goals—Monroe 9 (Golenbiewski 3, Leuzinger 3, Meyer 2, Seagraves), Evansville 8 (Maag 2, Mielke 2, Anderson, Thompson, Kopecky, Maves). Free throws missed—Monroe 3, Evansville 6. Total fouls—Monroe 13, Evansville 11.