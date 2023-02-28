MILTON—The Red Hawks' work from beyond the 3-point line and solid guard play helped them advance in the WIAA boys basketball playoffs Tuesday night

Milton, the No. 6 seed in its sectional bracket, made seven 3-pointers and Matthew Kirk scored 21 in his team's 66-52 Division 2 WIAA regional quarterfinal victory over 11th-seeded Baraboo.

