MILTON
A special talent. A difference-maker. A matchup nightmare.
Those are a few of the many superlatives Jack Campion has earned as one of the top point guards in the state.
The Milton High junior continues to excel on the hardwood and is a big reason why the Red Hawks are a top seed heading into tonight’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game against Monona Grove (at 8 p.m. in Fort Atkinson).
The 5-foot-10 Campion defines the point guard position. He currently ranks eighth in the state—according to statistics tabulated on wissports.net—at 6.8 assists per game. He also leads the Red Hawks in scoring at 22.1 points a game and is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.5.
Milton is 13-4 overall heading into tonight’s tournament opener.
“Jack’s grown tremendously as a leader on this team,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “He now understands that you can’t be everyone’s best friend on the team. Everyone has to be held accountable, himself included, and that’s made a big difference on our team.
“He’s a high-assist guy, which is what you want from your point guard, but he’s also so many other things. And as he continues to improve on his outside shooting—which he’s taken a big step forward with this year—he’s going to be even tougher to defend.”
Olson said coming into the season, opposing teams often attempted to force Campion to beat them with his 3-point shooting and pull-up jumper.
That hasn’t been the case this season. Campion is making nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts and has been making his pull-up jumper at a high rate.
A three-year starter and all-Badger South first-team selection last season, Campion is averaging more that two 3-pointers a game.
Campion credits his father, Dennis, a former Milton High standout and a member of the Milton Sports Hall of Fame, with his rapid development on the court.
“My dad set a high standard that I’ve tried to live up to,” Jack said. “He was my (basketball) coach from first through eighth grade, and was always willing to rebound for me if I wanted to shoot around after practice or help with whatever I wanted to work on.
“I worked really hard on my shooting over the summer, and I feel like it’s paying off. I have a lot more confidence now shooting the 3.”
Campion has been a model of consistency scoring-wise this season. He’s scored in double figures in all 17 games, including back-to-back 30-plus games early in the season.
Parker coach Matt Bredesen might face Campion in a regional final game Saturday—if both teams win tonight—and he knows full well the talent he brings to the court.
“He’s such a tough matchup because he is so quick with the ball that you have to honor his ability to attack,” Bredesen said. “But his floor vision is so good that if you help or double him, he is fantastic at finding the open man.”
Campion is a three-sport standout and plans to play both football during the alternate fall season this spring and baseball during the normal spring season. He was the starting second baseman as a freshman when the Red Hawks were one win away from a berth to the Division 1 state tournament.
“It’s going to be weird playing football in another month and baseball a month or so after that, but right now all I care about is basketball,” Campion said.
“We had a solid regular season, but we’re not satisfied. In our losses this season, we’ve played good teams and haven’t got blown out in any of them. We feel we can play with anybody.”
Campion’s likely path to playing in college is aided by the fact that he plays in the summer with the elite Wisconsin Playground AAU team out of Milwaukee. This will be the third summer he has played with the team, which normally attracts several college coaches at each tournament.
Jack Campion’s skill level translates well to the next level. That’s what happens when you’re a special talent.