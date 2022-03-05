For the first time since 2006, Milton has won a boys basketball regional title.
Saturday night, the Red Hawks held off Burlington 53-49 to win the Division 2 regional crown.
Second-seeded Milton plays top-seeded Westosha Central in a sectional semifinal game Thursday. The game is scheduled for Wilmot High School but could be moved to possibly Elkhorn.
Jack Campion was the story for Milton against the Demons. The senior point guard had a game-high 30 points.
"Jack's shot-making ability, and our ability to defend were the difference in the game," Milton coach Alex Olson said. "Jack was just outstanding. He carried us, especially the first half.
"And now we get another shot at Westosha. They beat us the first time we played them this year, but we learned some valuable lessons that game. We weren't ready for the physicality and how the game was played."
On Friday night, sixth-seeded Walworth Big Foot off the Division 3 regional semifinal upset a 72-47 win over third-seeded Lakeside.
Big Foot (17-10) defeated 10th-seeded Martin Luther on Saturday night 51-49 on Gus Foster's 3-point shot at the buzzer.
BIG FOOT 72, LAKESIDE 47
Big Foot (72)--Torrez 5 0-0 12, Gerdes 7 1-2 21, Penniman 2 0-0 6, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Foster 7 4-4 20, Wilson 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 7-10 72.
Lakeside Lutheran (47)--Griffin 1 0-0 2, Lauber 3 4-4 12, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 9 5-7 25, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-11 47.
Halftime--Big Foot 35, Lakeside 32. Three-point goals--Big Foot 13 (Gerdes 6, Torrez 2, Penniman 2, Foster 2, Schmitz), Lakeside (Birkholz 2, Lauber 2). Total fouls--Big Foot 16, Lakeside 11.
Racine St. Catherine's 62, Whitewater 45--The fourth-seeded Angels pulled away from the 12th-seeded Whippets in the second half for the Division 3 regional semifinal win.
St. Catherine's defeated top-seeded Catholic Memorial on Saturday.
Whitewater finished 5-21 on the season.
Columbus 64, Evansville 35--The Cardinals jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead and coasted to the Division 3 regional semifinal win.
Second-seeded Columbus beat third-seeded Lodi on Saturday night for the regional title.
Evansville, which finished 15-10, got 18 points from Mason Miller.
COLUMBUS 64, EVANSVILLE 35
Evansville (35)--Maves 1-0-3; Bahrs 1-0-3; Miller 7-3-18; A. Maves 2-0-4; Howlett 0-1-1; Matchey Grovestten 0-1-1; Kopecky 1-4-6. Totals: 12-9-35.
Columbus (64)--Carthew 2-6-10; Uttech 4-2-11; Cotter 0-2-2; Schroeder 3-1-8; Fritz 8-1-21; Stauffacher 0-2-2. Totals: 17-14-64.
Halftime--Columbus 27, Evansville 15. Three-point goals--Evansville Maves, Bahrs), Columbus 6 (Fritz 4, Uttech, Schroeder). Free throws missed--Evansville 4, Columbus 10. Total fouls--Evansville 18, Columbus 16.
Lodi 76, Turner 70--The Blue Devils held off the Trojans to win the Division 3 regional semifinal game.
Turner finished the season 15-10.
Division 1
Waukesha South 70, Badger 44--The 16th-seeded Badgers were no match for the top-seeded Blackshirts in the Division 1 regional semifinal game.
Waukesha South beat Racine Park on Saturday for the regional title.
Division 2
Milton 57, Wilmot 44--The Red Hawks advanced to a Division 2 regional title game with the home win.
Brogan McIntyre had 19 points and Jack Campion added 14 for Milton, which outscored Wilmot 34-24 in the second half in pulling away.
Second-seeded Milton (20-5) hosts third-seeded Burlington (17-8) on Saturday night.
MILTON 57, WILMOT 44
Wilmot (44)--Ticha 3-0-6; Frisby 0-1-1; Christiansen 4-0-9; Kunz 3-0-8; Corona 3-2-10; Zimmerman 3-2-10. Totals: 16-5-44.
Milton (57)--Gall 1-6-9; Campion 3-9-14; McIntyre 7-4-19; Kirk 3-0-6; Ruppe 1-0-2; Kavanaugh 2-1-5. Totals: 17-20-57.
Halftime--Milton 23, Wilmot 20. Three-point goals--Wilmot 7 (Kunz 2, Corona 2, Zimmerman 2, Christiansen), Milton 3 (Goll, Campion, McIntyre). Free throws missed--Wilmot 6, Milton 5. Total fouls--Wilmot 20, Milton . Fouled out--Christiansen.
Westosha Central 61, Delavan-Darien 40--The top-seeded Falcons beat the Comets for the third time this season in the Division 2 regional semifinal game.
Westosha (22-2) beat fifth-seeded Waukesha West on Saturday.
Erik Cesarz scored 13 points to lead Delavan-Darien, while Calvin Lumkes added 11.
WESTOSHA 61, DELAVAN-DARIEN 40
Delavan-Darien (40)--O'Dell 2-2-7; Mortlock 2-0-5; Lynn 0-1-1; Jordan 1-0-2; Metcalf 0-1-1; Lumkes 3-5-11; Cesarz 6-1-13. Totals: 14-10-40.
Westosha (61)--Griffin 4-1-9; Garth 7-4-18; Kinzler 2-0-5; Witt 1-0-3; Mulhollon 3-0-7; Rose 6-5-17; Meininger 1-0-2. Totals: 24-10-61.
Halftime--Westosha 33, Delavan-Darien 18. Three-point goals--Delavan-Darien 2 (O'Dell, Mortlock), Westosha 3 (Witt, Kinzler, Mulhollon). Free throws missed--Delavan-Darien 6, Westosha 3.
Division 4
Marshall 62, Brodhead 44--Third-seeded Marshall knocked out the Rock Valley Conference champion Cardinals with the Division 4 regional semifinal win.
Craig Ward and Reid Truschinski scored 22 points each for Marshall, which led 31-23 at half.
Marshall defeated second-seeded Darlington on Saturday.
Brodhead, finished 19-7 on the season, got 17 points from Owen Leifker..
MARSHALL 62, BRODHEAD 44
Brodhead (44)--Engen 4-2-10; Vondra 1-2-4; Leifker 4-8-17; Bockhop 1-0-2; Walker 2-0-5; Boegli 2-0-5; Malkow 0-1-1. Totals: 14-13-44.
Marshall (62)--Lutz 2-0-4; Frank 1-0-2; Ward 7-4-22; Hornby 0-2-2; Denniston 3-2-10; Truschinski 9-4-22. Totals: 22-12-62
Halftime--Marshall 31, Brodhead 23. Three-point goals--Brodhead 3 (Boegli, Leifker, Walker), Marshall 6 (Ward 4, Denniston 2). Free throws missed--Brodhead 3, Marshall 6. Total fouls--Brodhead 20, Marshall 17. Fouled out--Walker.