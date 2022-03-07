Milton’s Jack Campion (left) and Tommy Widner trap Fort Atkinson’s Carson Baker in a regular-season Badger East Conference boys basketball game. The Red Hawks will compete in a WIAA Division 2 sectional Thursday against Westosha Central at Wilmot.
The high school winter sports season still has some life in it for a couple of area teams.
The Milton and Walworth Big Foot boys basketball teams will represent the area in WIAA sectional play, with regional semifinals set for 7 p.m. Thursday. Winners will advance to finals on Saturday.
In the Division 2 Oregon sectional, state 10th-ranked Milton (21-5) will meet fourth-ranked Westosha Central (23-2) at Wilmot on Thursday.
The winners will play at Oregon at 7 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the state semifinals.
Westosha Central played host to Milton on Feb. 9, with the Falcons taking a 64-51 victory.
In Division 3, Big Foot (17-10) will take on Racine St. Catherine’s (19-9) in a 7 p.m. Thursday sectional semifinal at East Troy.
Big Foot has won four consecutive games, including a 51-49 regional final win over Greendale Martin Luther that came on a buzzer-beating basket by Gus Foster.
Thursday’s winner will meet 10th-ranked Whitefish Bay Dominican (21-5) or Brown Deer (13-13) in the sectional final at Whitewater on Saturday.
Area conferences are represented in sectionals by Middleton, Sun Prairie and Madison La Follette of the Big Eight, all playing in the Division 1 West Allis Central sectional, and DeForest of the Badger East, playing in the Oregon sectional.
The state tournament will take place March 17-19 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
