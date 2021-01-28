JANESVILLE
One night after a disappointing loss, Milton High’s boys basketball team took its frustrations out on Janesville Craig.
The Red Hawks made 17 3-pointers and cruised to an 85-60 nonconference win on Bob Suter Court.
Jack Campion scored 22 points and Sam Burdette added 19 as Milton improved to 9-2 overall.
An 18-2 run to end the first half gave Milton a 13-point halftime lead. Craig (5-10) got no closer than 13 the second half.
Milton had its five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night in a loss to Waunakee, and Burdette said it was important to come back and play Thursday.
“Last night was a punch in the gut for us,” Burdette said. “It was an awful feeling to know that we had one and let it slip away.
“By playing tonight, we were able to forget about it and just concentrate on this game.”
Craig fell behind 18-9 early but went on a 12-0 run to take a 21-18 lead on Angelo Rizzo’s jumper with 4:50 left in the half. Milton responded with an 18-2 run to end the half and never looked back. Burdette scored 13 of the 18 points, including the final 10 of the run. The senior guard had 16 of his 19 the first half.
“We came tonight ready to play and were able to feed off Sam the first half with Jack in foul trouble,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “He’s probably the first to admit that he hasn’t shot the ball as well as he’d like this season, but we all know what he’s capable of and saw that the first half.
“And it’s a testament to our team and the depth that we have that we didn’t have any kind of drop off with Jack on the bench. In fact, we went on that 18-2 run with him on the bench.”
Campion heated up from outside the second half. The all-everything junior point guard had five 3s the second half and went over the 1,000-point mark for his career. He’s the first player in program history to go over the 1,000-point mark during his junior season.
Craig lacked energy and focus after halftime. The 18-2 run by the Red Hawks to end the first half seemed to stymie the Cougars.
“They beat us in every way tonight,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Offensively, defensively, energy-wise. We had too many lapses, and a lot of it was mental.
“I told our guys that we have potential, but potential can be a dirty word sometimes because that means you haven’t done it. So for us, we have to start going out and prove that we can do. And I’m confident you’ll see that going forward.”
Rizzo and Hayden Halverson paced the Cougars with 16 points each.
Craig hosts Marquette University School on Saturday night, while Milton plays at Beaver Dam today.
MILTON 85, CRAIG 60
Milton (85)—Campion 8-0-22; Bothun 5-0-12; Burdette 7-0-19; Ratzburg 2-0-4; Burrows 3-0-6; McIntyre 2-0-5; Widner 4-0-9; Jordahl 2-0-5; Kirk 1-0-3. Totals: 34-0-85
Craig (60)--DeValk 1-1-3; Harriel 5-1-11; Bertagnoli 2-4-8; Rizzo 6-2-16; DeGraaf 2-0-5; Halverson 5-2-16; Shucha 0-1-1; Hodkinson 0-1-1. Totals: 21-12-60
Milton;36;49—85
Janesville Craig;23;37—60
3-point goals—Milton 17 (Campion 6, Burdette 5, Bothun 2, Kirk, Widner, Mcintyre), Craig 6 (Halverson 3, Rizzo 2, DeGraaf). Free throws missed—Milton 2, Craig 8. Total fouls—Milton 16, Craig 7