MILTON
How big was Milton High’s boys basketball victory Saturday night?
Big enough for its student section to storm the court afterward.
The Red Hawks snapped a 35-game losing streak with a 75-65 nonconference win over Janesville Parker.
Milton (1-8) found the victory column for the first time since February of 2017. The Red Hawks opened up a seven-point halftime lead and quickly pushed the margin to double-digits early in the second half. Jared Brown led five players in double figures with 17 points, as the Red Hawks emphatically ended their long losing skid.
“We didn’t talk about the streak,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “The next play is the most important. If we’re worried about the past or the last play, we are not giving our best effort and energy on the next play.
“But this is a special win for the guys considering how hard they worked in the offseason.”
Leading by seven at half, Milton used a 17-7 run to start the second half to open up a 46-29 lead with 11 minutes left. Parker (1-8) would get no closer than six the rest of the way. The Red Hawks kept the Vikings at bay by making 18 free throws the second half.
Parker coach Matt Bredesen, who saw his team snap a 20-game losing streak Tuesday, said the Vikings couldn’t match the Red Hawks’ intensity early on.
“We knew they were going to come out and play with a lot of energy because they were trying to get off the snide, just like we did Tuesday night,” Bredesen said. “We didn’t have that energy right away, and it cost us.
“And give Milton credit. They shot the ball well and made their free throws.
“And although we’ve made great strides this season, we’ve got to get better defensively. You can’t give up 75 points and expect to win.”
Milton owned the first half. The Red Hawks trailed 4-2 before going on a 12-0 run to take a 14-4 lead with 10:54 left in the half.
The 3-ball was the difference the first 18 minutes. Milton made five 3s, including Jared Brown’s triple just before half that pushed the lead to 29-22.
Brown and Cade Austin each had eight points the first half.
Turnovers kept Parker from getting into any kind of rhythm. The Vikings turned it over seven times the first half, which led to six points on transition for the Red Hawks.
Tremar Curry and Matthew Hartwig combined for 39 points for Parker.
Austin added 15 points for Milton, while Jack Campion and Kyle Wecker chipped in 13 and 12, respectively.
Campion, a gifted freshman point guard, did a masterful job of running the offense before fouling out late.
MILTON 75, JANESVILLE PARKER 65
Parker (65)—Biba, 2-0-4; E. Thompson, 2-0-5; Weis, 0-2-2; Curry, 9-4-23; Hartwig, 6-4-16; Stricklin, 2-0-5; DeLong, 2-0-6; A. Thompson, 1-1-3; Kluge, 0-1-1. Totals: 24-12-65.
Milton (75)—Campion, 5-2-13; Bowditch, 3-3-10; Austin, 4-5-15; Brown, 4-5-17; Wecker, 4-4-12; Buswell, 2-3-7. Totals: 22-22-75.
Parker 22 43—65
Milton 29 46—75
3-point goals—Parker 5 (DeLong 2, Stricklin, E. Thompson, Curry), Milton 8 (Brown 4, Austin 2, Bowditch, Campion). Free throws missed—Parker 6, Milton 5. Total fouls—Parker 23, Milton 16. Fouled out—E. Thompson, Campion.
