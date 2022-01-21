Milton High's boys basketball team made quick work of Sauk Prairie on Friday night.
The Red Hawks opened up a 17-point halftime lead and coasted to a 73-44 win as part of the Badger Showcase at DeForest High School.
Milton (14-2), ranked sixth in the state in Division 2, got 19 points from Ayden Goll and 15 from Jack Campion.
MILTON 73, SAUK PRAIRIE 44
Milton (73)--Goll 7-0-19; Opdahl 1-0-2; Campion 5-2-15; McIntyre 5-1-12; Kirk 3-0-8; Widner 2-2-6; Wuetrich 4-0-9; Ratzburg 1-0-2. Totals: 28-5-73
Sauk Prairie (44)--Drescher 3-2-8; E. Breunig 1-0-2; C. Bruenig 3-0-6; Wardrop 1-0-2; Ballweg 3-1-7; J. Breunig 2-0-5; Brickl 5-0-14. Totals: 18-3-44
Halftime--Milton 35, Sauk Prairie 18. Three-point goals--Milton 12 (Goll 5, Campion 3, Kirk 2, McIntyre, Wuetrich), Sauk Prairie5 (Brickl 4, J. Breunig) . Free throws missed--Milton 3, Sauk Prairie 0. Total fouls--Milton 7, Sauk Prairie 17
Clinton 56, Jefferson 49--Peyton Bingham scored 23 points to lead the Cougars to the season sweep of Jefferson.
Piercen Bingham added 14 points for Clinton (3-12, 2-9).
CLINTON 56, JEFFERSON 49
Jefferson (49)--Ganser 4-2-14; Neitzel 5-0-12; P. Phillips 1-0-2; E. Phillips 3-1-7; DeBlare 1-0-2; Butina 2-8-12. Totals: 16-11-49
Clinton (56)--Espinoza 3-0-6; P. Bingham 11-1-23; P. Bingham 6-2-14; Gill 1-0-2; Flickinger 0-1-1; Aceves 5-0-10. Totals: 26-4-56
Halftime--Clinton 21, Jefferson 20. Three-point goals--Jefferson 6 (Ganser 4, Neitzel 2). Free throws missed--Jefferson 8, Clinton 6. Total fouls--Jefferson 16, Clinton 18
Brodhead 76, McFarland 66--Owen Leifker and Josiah Engen combined for 50 points as the Cardinals remained unbeaten in the Rock Valley.
Cullen Walker added 19 points for Brodhead (12-3, 9-0).
BRODHEAD 76, MCFARLAND 66
McFarland (66)--Nichols 2-1-5; Kelley 5-0-11; Gillen 3-8-15; Ryssow 2-0-4; Kulp 8-3-22; Chisholm 3-2-9. Totals: 23-14-66
Brodhead (76)--Engen 9-4-23; Leifker 13-0-27; Walker 6-3-19; Malkow 3-1-7. Totals: 31-8-76
Halftime--Brodhead 29, McFarland 27. Three-point goals--McFarland 6 (Kulp 3, Kelley, Gillen, Chisholm), Brodhead 6 (Walker 4, Leifker, Engen). Free throws missed--McFarland 7, Brodhead 3. Total fouls--McFarland 14, Brodhead 18
Evansville 45, Big Foot 27--Mason Miller scored 18 points to lead the host Blue Devils to the Rock Valley win.
Evansville (9-6, 6-4) opened up a eight-point halftime lead.
Gus Foster had 11 points to lead Big Foot (8-7, 6-4).
EVANSVILLE 45, BIG FOOT 27
Big Foot (27)--Peterson 1-0-3; Penniman 1-0-3; Foster 4-2-11; Wilson 3-2-8; Schmitz 1-0-2. Totals: 10-4-27
Evansville (45)--Bahrs 2-2-8; Bettenhausen 1-0-3; Miller 7-0-18; Heinzelman 3-0-7; Howlett 1-2-4; Kopecky 1-3-5. Totals: 15-7-45
Halftime--Evansville 20, Big Foot 12. Three-point goals--Big Foot 3 (Foster, Penniman, Peterson), Evansville 8 (Miller 4, Bahrs 2, Bettenhausen, Heinzelman). Free throws missed--Big Foot 6, Evansville 4
Turner 58, East Troy 50--Turner rallied in the second half for the Rock Valley win.
Tyshawn Teagie-Johnson and Tyler Sutherland combined for 25 points for Turner (7-3, 6-2).
Chase Cummings had a game-high 23 points for East Troy (9-4, 5-3).
TURNER 58, EAST TROY 50
Turner (58)--Howard 3-1-8; Giddley 4-1-9; Lauterbacdh 2-0-4; Sutherland 5-2-12; Hobson 2-0-4; Teague-Johnson 4-2-13. Totals: 18-6-58
East Troy (50)--Kurth 4-2-10; Terpstra 3-1-8; Lindow 3-4-10; Aleckson 2-1-5; Cummings 8-6-23. Totals: 20-14-50
Halftime--East Troy 26, Turner 22. Three-point goals--Turner 4 (Teague-Johnson 3, Howard), East Troy 2 (Cummings, Terpstra). Free throws missed--Turner 4, East Troy 11
Edgerton 35, Whitewater 28--The host Crimson Tide (6-9, 5-5) held on for the Rock Valley win.
Area girls
Delavan-Darien 55, Elkhorn 37--The Comets picked up their firstSouthern Lakes win of the season behind 22 points from Rylee Crull.
Addison Stallings added 15 points for Delavan-Darien (3-11, 1-7).
Sommer Tuescher had 15 points to lead Elkhorn (5-12, 2-6).
DELAVAN-DARIEN 55, ELKHORN 37
Elkhorn (37)--Malvitz 4-0-11; Larson 0-2-2; Storlie 1-1-3; Tuescher 6-3-15; Lile 1-0-2; Schneider 1-0-3; Bestul 0-1-1. Totals: 13-7-37
Delavan-Darien (37)--Logterman 0-1-1; Green 2-0-5; Crull 9-4-22; Stallings 5-2-15; Gonzalez 1-2-5; Quartucci 3-1-7. Totals: 20-10-55
Halftime--Delavan-Darien 23, Elkhorn 18. Three-point goals--Elkhorn 4 (Malvitz 3, Schneider), Delavan-Darien 5 (Stallings 3, Green, Gonzalez). Free throws missed--Elkhorn 12, Delavan-Darien 3. Total fouls--Elkhorn 14, Delavan-Darien 19
Wilmot 50, Badger 45--The Panthers rallied in the second half for the Southern Lakes win.
McKenna Johnson had 15 points for Wilmot (10-6, 6-2).
Makayla Hayes and Ashlin Nottestad had nine points each for Badger (8-7, 3-5).