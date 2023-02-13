The first three times the buzzer sounded Monday night at Milton High School, the Red Hawks boys basketball team was tied with visiting Beaver Dam.
Unfortunately for the home fans, it was the Golden Beavers who were ahead 55-52 when the buzzer went off for the fourth and final time at the end of a second overtime to end the Badger Conference crossover game.
Matt Kirk scored 14 for the Red Hawks, and Brogan McIntyre added 13, but it wasn’t enough to halt their losing streak, which grew to three games.
In a game of tight margins, the Golden Beavers outscored Milton 24-12 from beyond the arc, and the Red Hawks went 12 of 21 from the free throw line compared to Beaver Dam’s 7 of 8.
The score was 24-all at halftime, 44-all at the end of regulation and 46-all after the first overtime before Beaver Dam managed a little bit of separation in the second extra frame. JT Kaul and Kaleb Schmuhl each had 13 points for the Golden Beavers.
The Red Hawks will have a chance to get right back on the bike Tuesday night when it hosts rival Fort Atkinson at 7:15 p.m.
Halftime—Tied 24-24. End of regulation—Tied 44-44. End of first overtime—Tied 46-46. 3-point goals—BD 8 (Kaul 3, Schmuhl 3, Stobbe, Blank), M 4 (Goll, Branch, McIntyre, Kirk). Missed free throws—BD 1, M 9.
