The Milton boys basketball team continues to find ways to win.
After a slow start, Milton rallied to earn a 59-52 win over visiting Madison Edgewood in a Badger South game Friday night at Milton High School.
The win moves the Red Hawks to 12-9 on the season and 8-5 in conference, which is good for third overall.
It’s Milton’s third straight game winning by two possessions or less.
“We just continue to find different ways to win,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “This conference will test you in every which way—your toughness and your mental toughness. Edgewood threw a great punch at us and we responded really well.”
Milton started off slow on offense, scoring just five points the first 9 minutes, 13 seconds of the game. During that time, Madison Edgewood (9-12, 6-7) built a 12-5 advantage.
The Red Hawks found their rhythm near the middle of the quarter, scoring 13 points the final seven minutes of the half.
“We started off slow, we were forcing too many passes,” said sophomore Jack Campion, who scored a game-high 25 points. “We just had to get in our rhythm. We didn't find it right away."
Campion pulled up with a few seconds left in the half and connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Milton a 25-24 halftime lead.
Milton never trailed in the second half, but Edgewood kept it close throughout.
The Crusaders trailed 52-50 with just more than 2:30 left, but the Red Hawks surrendered just two points the rest of the way.
“That’s us taking a step,” Olson said. “For us it’s just getting better defensively every game.”
Campion propelled Milton in the second half with 16 of his 25 points. From 5:28 to 2:22 in the second, Campion scored eight straight Milton points.
“Obviously we started off slow, but we knew what we needed to do to win,” Campion said. “We just had to lock them up down the stretch. We’re in that playoff mode.”
Juniors Evan Jordahl and Sam Burdette broke double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Red Hawks.
Milton will end the regular season with a conference road game against Monroe on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
MILTON 59, MADISON EDGEWOOD 52
Madison Edgewood (52)—Golden 2 0-0 4, Newton 1 0-0 2, Regnier 3 2-4 10, Jimenez 6 7-7 21, Trudgeon 2 0-0 4, Schmotzer 5 1-3 11. Totals: 19 10-16 52.
Milton (52)—Campion 10 4-6 25, Jordahl 3 3-4 11, Burrows 0 3-4 3, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Weberpal 2 0-0 4, Burdette 2 4-7 10, Bothun 0 1-2 1, Kudra 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 16-24 59.
Madison Edgewood;24;28—52
Milton;25;34—59
3-point goals—ME (Regnier 2, Jimenez 2 ) 4; M (Campion, Jordahl 2, Burdette 2) 5. Total fouls—ME 22, M 20.