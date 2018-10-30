The Fiserv Forum opened to rave reviews.
The $524 million multi-purpose arena that serves primarily as the home of the Milwaukee Bucks is now the crown jewel of sports entertainment venues.
Milton High’s boys basketball team will get a close-up view of the state-of-the-art facility Nov. 23.
The Red Hawks will open up the 2018-19 season at the Fiserv Forum at 2:30 p.m. when they play Burlington in a nonconference game. Milwaukee hosts the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. that same day. Milton and Burlington’s game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11, but the two schools worked in conjunction with Bucks Prep Series to make a regular-season opener for both teams possible at Fiserv Forum.
“Steve and I are very much about finding ways to give back to our players for their commitment to our programs,” Milton boys coach Alex Olson said of Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz. “And we couldn’t think of a better way to get our kids excited about the upcoming season than to play the first game at the new arena.
“Plus, as an avid Bucks fan like me who grew up in the Milwaukee area, it’s a chance for me and a lot of others to watch a very good Milwaukee Bucks team play.”
Fans attending both the Milton vs Burlington and Bucks games were asked to buy tickets by Oct. 23, but that offer has been extended by the Bucks’ ticket office. Tickets purchased for the Milton-Burlington game are for open seating, while those attending the Bucks vs. Suns will have two options to choose from—Lower Level and Upper Level. Fans are asked to purchase at www.bucksgroups.com as soon as possible as tickets are limited.
Burlington played several games at the Bucks’ former arena—The Bradley Center—and Berezowitz said the experience for the players and fans is incredible.
“The Bucks organization is so good about working with the youth all the way up to the high school programs in our state,” Berezowitz said. “They go out of their way to make the day special for everybody involved. And now with a new arena to show off, you can imagine how excited everybody is around here to open our season there.
“On a day like this, you’re not too concerned with winning and losing. It’s the experience that everyone will remember.”
Milton fans that plan on attending both games are invited to a postgame party following the high school game at Buck Bradley’s Saloon and Eatery on 3rd Street. A private room will be available where food and drinks will be available for purchase from 4-7 p.m. before heading back to the Fiserv Forum for the Bucks game.
“I don’t think there’s any question that something like this really has our guys excited about the season starting,” Olson said. “This is obviously a much different atmosphere than simply opening up the season in a high school gym somewhere.
“And for our community, it’s a great opportunity to support your high school team and a very good Bucks team. It’s a win-win situation for everybody.”
